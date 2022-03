Click here to read the full article. On top of ongoing supply chain disruptions and employment challenges, brands are now facing a rapid loss of consumers at surprising rates with levels that the authors of SugarCRM’s latest report threaten the future of companies across all industries worldwide. To understand this “great customer resignation,” SugarCRM’s report includes a survey of 1,600 sales and marketing professionals from both business-to-consumer and business-to-business businesses and aims to pinpoint organizational turbulence across the customer journey. The findings also highlight the “inadequacies of traditional CRM solutions that aren’t purpose-built to address today’s post-pandemic customer experience realities.”More from...

ECONOMY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO