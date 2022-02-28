ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The Best Stretches You Can Do For Your Lower Back

By Henry Halse
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best stretches you can do for your lower back are gentle and easy. By working around your pain instead of through it, you avoid exacerbating...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

Can’t Kneel? Here’s What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You

Kneeling may be one of those movements that you've never thought twice about — until you start noticing knee pain when kneeling. So, what gives? Pain in the knee when kneeling can be caused by a handful of different things, but most of the time, it comes down to inflammation in the knee joint, tightness in the surrounding muscles and lack of mobility of other seemingly unrelated joints. The lower body is, after all, one long chain, so when one joint or muscle is off, it can throw everything else out of whack.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Leg Muscles#Hands And Knees#Knee Pain#Disability#Webmd#Healthcare
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
verywellhealth.com

Causes of Tingling in the Feet

Tingling in the feet is a common symptom that can affect many people, causing pain, burning, or a pins-and-needle sensation. Symptoms may resolve when you change positions and move, which relieves pressure on your nerves. When tingling in the feet persists and is unrelated to positional changes, other conditions may...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lancaster Online

Leg Pain You Shouldn’t Ignore

If you are actively dealing with leg pain, it can be difficult to know when it’s time to seek medical treatment. A muscle cramp, pinched nerve, or arthritis could be the reason, or it may be something more serious. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a circulatory disease of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What exercises should people with hip arthritis avoid?

People with hip arthritis can use exercise as a way to improve their mobility and reduce pain and stiffness. However, certain types of exercises may worsen the pain. The most common form of hip arthritis is osteoarthritis (OA). OA is a common joint disease that affects more than. adults in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Advance

Anti-inflammatory diets help relieve arthritis pain

Our bodies need proper nutrition to function at the best level. March is National Nutrition Month, so it’s a great time to begin putting a plan in place to assess your eating habits and make changes for your best overall health. This week, our focus is nutrition and how...
FITNESS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
studyfinds.org

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE
verywellhealth.com

Itchy Legs: Causes and Treatment

If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
HEALTH
Cadrene Heslop

A Habit That Exercises Your Brain

Your brain is one of your most enormous and complex organs. It has 100 billion nerves. Each nerve communicates messages to your body through a trillion connections called synapses.
MedicineNet.com

What Does Gout Pain Feel Like? Gout Symptoms

Gout pain can be intense and feel like fire in the joints. Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis that causes severe pain, swelling, and redness in the joints. While it can affect any joint, it most commonly affects joints in the toes (usually the big toe), feet, knees, and elbows.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parade

Is Icing Your Vagus Nerve the New Weighted Blanket? Doctors Weigh In On the Anxiety Hack Taking Over TikTok

No matter when it happens, feelings of anxiety are never welcome. Often, anxiety can creep up when you least expect it, like when you’re lying in bed trying to sleep or in the middle of the workday. Sometimes it’s sparked by something specific, such as a news alert announcing yet another COVID-19 variant or a Google cal invite for a meeting when your day is already booked solid.
TV & VIDEOS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy