Ralf Rangnick Recommends Manchester United Sign Players in Three Key Positions

By Rhys James
 2 days ago

According to a report, Ralf Rangnick has gave his recommendation to Manchester United, to sign players in three main positions this summer transfer window.

The German is currently interim manager for The Red Devils, and is set to step down as boss in the summer.

However, he will still hold power at the club in a consultancy role - and will still be able to use his knowledge to recommend signings.

The Express have reported that the coach has already made some positions clear in which he thinks the club should sign players in.

According to the report, these positions are defensive midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder and a striker.

Even with the need for more quality desperately clear - It is well known that United need players in these positions.

With the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic uncertain - and with Mason Greenwood suspended, these are certainly the three main positions the squad needs strengthening in.

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
