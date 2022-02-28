Ralf Rangnick Recommends Manchester United Sign Players in Three Key Positions

According to a report, Ralf Rangnick has gave his recommendation to Manchester United, to sign players in three main positions this summer transfer window.

According to a report, Ralf Rangnick has gave his recommendation to Manchester United, to sign players in three main positions this summer transfer window.

The German is currently interim manager for The Red Devils, and is set to step down as boss in the summer.

However, he will still hold power at the club in a consultancy role - and will still be able to use his knowledge to recommend signings.

The Express have reported that the coach has already made some positions clear in which he thinks the club should sign players in.

According to the report, these positions are defensive midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder and a striker.

Author's Verdict

Even with the need for more quality desperately clear - It is well known that United need players in these positions.

With the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic uncertain - and with Mason Greenwood suspended, these are certainly the three main positions the squad needs strengthening in.

