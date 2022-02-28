Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers sentenced to one-year probation following 2020 DUI arrest in Malibu

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers will avoid jail time for a 2020 misdemeanor DUI arrest.

The actor, known for his roles on ‘The Tudors’, ‘Mission: Impossible III' and ‘August Rush ‘, was given one-year summary probation and will have to pay a $500 fine, as well as attend alcohol and counseling programs, TMZ reported, citing court documents.

Meyers was arrested in November 2020 on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing a solo-car crash in Malibu. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told TMZ at the time that the actor failed a sobriety teste and blew past the legal limit.

Meyers has had a history of substance abuse and went to rehab many times. He’s been arrested multiple times for public intoxication, his last one being in 2018 at Los Angeles International Airport where he got into a verbal fight with his wife, Mara Lane.

He told ‘ Larry King Now’ the argument started after he ordered a drink, which upset his wife.

“And so I felt that mistake and I got upset and I took out an e-cigarette,” he recalled . “And the airline staff told me that I wasn’t allowed to smoke an e-cigarette so I put it away. And then I spoke to the Los Angeles police once we got there, who were incredibly kind. Incredibly understanding. I apologized for my behavior, and that’s the entire story.”

