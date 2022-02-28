ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Galaxy Linked With Sergio Ramos As Real Madrid Icon Struggles For Game Time At PSG

By Robert Summerscales
 2 days ago

He could become the biggest defensive star in MLS history.

Sergio Ramos could become the biggest defensive star in Major League Soccer history this summer.

The former Real Madrid center-back has only played four matches since joining Paris Saint-Germain last July.

Multiple reports in Europe are now claiming that the 35-year-old is being eyed up by MLS glamor club Los Angeles Galaxy.

Galaxy have previously welcomed aging superstars including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Their marquee signings have generally been players whose natural inclination is to attack rather than defend.

Alessandro Nesta, Jaap Stam and Ashley Cole have all played in MLS but Ramos's arrival would arguably trump any previous deal for a defensive soccer star in the US.

Ramos is Spain's all-time record appearance-maker with 180 caps.

He is a four-time Champions League winner with Real and a nine-time member of UEFA's Team of the Year.

Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio pictured at a Louis Vuitton event in Paris earlier this year

IMAGO/Panoramic/Jonathan Rebboah

But French publication Foot Mercato claim that Ramos is now considered as dead weight at PSG. Their report adds that Galaxy are lining up an offer to take him off PSG's hands when the MLS mid-season transfer window opens in July.

In Spain, Fichajes are also reporting news of Galaxy's interest in Ramos.

Galaxy began their 2022 MLS campaign on Sunday with a 1-0 win over New York City.

The winning goal was scored by one of Ramos's former Real teammates in Javier Hernandez.

Ramos will return to Real's Bernabeu Stadium on March 9 for the first time since he left the club last summer.

PSG will take a 1-0 lead to Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter.

There is a good chance that Ramos will be available for that match despite being sidelined since January 27 with a calf issue - his third injury since arriving in Paris.

But he is unlikely to start even if he is passed fit, due to his lack of match practice and the strong partnership Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe have built in his absence.

