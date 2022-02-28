ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pebble Bar Opens This Week Above Magnolia Bakery in Rockefeller Center

By Rob Patronite, Robin Raisfeld
Cover picture for the articleOver the course of its long life, Hurley’s, the 1892 saloon located in a Victorian townhouse on the corner of Sixth Avenue at 49th Street, was many things to many people: a neighborhood bar, a Prohibition-era speakeasy fronted by a flower shop, a pain in the ass for John D. Rockefeller...

Eater

An Upcoming Cocktail Bar Will Bring Lobster Rolls and Cosmopolitans Downtown

For nearly two years, the industrial, window-lined space on the corner of SW 12th and Morrison Street once home to the hospitality worker-focused Shift Drinks has remained closed. But by St. Patrick’s Day, City Bridge & Tunnel hopes to open in its space, serving old school cocktails and comfort foods like lobster rolls and meatball subs.
RESTAURANTS
Cincinnati CityBeat

See Inside Downtown's Newly Opened La Cantina Mexican Restaurant

The former Cheapside Cafe space downtown is getting new life thanks to local Crown Restaurant Group (Crown Republic Gastropub, Losanti, Rosie’s Cocktails & Pies). It is now home to La Cantina, a restaurant offering a self-described mix of "contemporary, authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails." Chef Johnny Curiel, recently the...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Hot Lola’s Will Bring its Cult Chicken Sandwiches to Rosslyn

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Hot Lola’s continues to fire up Arlington with a second location for its cult hit spicy chicken sandwiches opening in Rosslyn (1501 Wilson Boulevard). Chef Kevin Tien’s newest Nashville-meets-Sichuan fried chicken shop also plans to sell booze. The first Hot Lola’s opened at Ballston Quarter (4239 Wilson Boulevard) in May 2019. Tien recently opened Magpie and the Tiger in Petworth, where business partner and chef Caleb Jang whips up his Korean American comfort food. [ARLnow.com]
RESTAURANTS
Miami Herald

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
RESTAURANTS
WKRC

Couple finds expensive pearl in oysters on their anniversary

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS Newspath/KYW/WKRC) - One couple found something worth more than the bill while eating a seafood dinner. “It’s like a once in a lifetime event,” Maria Spressler said. Last Sunday, Michael Spressler ordered his usual appetizer, a dozen clams on the half shell. “I was...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

How a Soul Food Spot Became Black Hollywood’s Top Restaurant for Power Dining

There are dozens of L.A. restaurants that draw actors dining with agents and directors imbibing with studio executives. Only one, however, lays claim to an outdoor space where said guests also will do the electric slide, mid-meal, while belting out Luther Vandross. Such was the scene at Alta Adams a few months ago, when Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions team convened there for a night of soul food-laced revelry. A restaurant that would foster that level of comfort and joy is exactly what co-owner, chef and Watts native Keith Corbin was aiming for when he opened the West Adams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Real Reason Geoffrey Zakarian Uses Chopsticks On The Set Of Chopped

If you like the Food Network, then there's a good chance that you've seen "Chopped," their long-running cooking competition. After all, the franchise launched in the mid-2000s, and there are more than 600 episodes of the original "Chopped" series, according to IMDb, not to mention spin-offs like "Chopped Junior" and "Chopped 420." The basic premise of the show is that four chefs compete in three rounds of cooking using mystery ingredients from a secret basket, with their dishes being critiqued by a trio of judges. One of those deciders is Geoffrey Zakarian, who has appeared on numerous episodes of "Chopped." That means that he's eaten a lot of different meals, and had to judge a lot of different ingredients.
TV & VIDEOS
Time Out Global

Mitch Orr is set to head up Kiln, the rooftop wood-fire restaurant at new Ace Hotel

The eagerly awaited Ace Hotel, which was slated to open back in 2021, has acquired two seriously heavy-hitters to head up the food and drink offering when it finally opens its doors in Autumn of 2022. Sydney's Prince of Pasta, Mitch Orr, of CicciaBella and ACME, will be joined by everyone's favourite shorts wearer, P&V's Mike Bennie.
RESTAURANTS
Grub Street

Why You Should Take the Q Train to Dinner Tonight

This article originally appeared in The Year I Ate New York, a newsletter about eating through the city, one restaurant at a time. Sign up here. For as long as I have been in New York, I have lived off the Q line south of Prospect Park. What can I say? My preference for pastoral lawns outweighs my desire to live in a neighborhood with its own Sweetgreen. We are very far from hipster Brooklyn in both distance and spirit; the people who spend any time beyond the Newkirk Avenue stop either grew up here or moved to start a family. The vibe is considerably more subdued, and good food abounds.
BROOKLYN, NY
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 5 eateries now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. 1. Shawn’s Country Kitchen opened in late 2021 inside of the Shell gas station located at 619 FM 1774, Magnolia, co-owner Shawn Rowland said. Rowland said he runs the restaurant with his wife, Melissa Fletcher, and they serve an American-style menu with burgers, brisket tacos and daily specials. 832-286-5818. www.facebook.com/Shawns-Country-Kitchen-107841325148851.
TOMBALL, TX
Eater

King Street Oyster Bar and Tatte Bakery Expand to Northwest D.C.

King Street Oyster Bar and Tatte Bakery are planting their flags at the new City Ridge development on the former Fannie Mae campus in Northwest D.C. The new location of the buzzy oyster bar, slated to open in the fall of 2022, will take over 4,800-square feet washed in a neutral white and beige palette designed by Georgetown architect firm //3877. The new spot will also open with a covered, all-weather patio with fans, heaters, and televisions; an indoor-outdoor bar; a seafood menu with over ten varieties of oysters; and special events like oyster parties on City Ridge’s Great Lawn. It’s the fifth King Street Oyster Bar.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Boston

Long Line Of Customers For Grand Opening Of Levain Bakery On Newbury Street

BOSTON (CBS) — There was a long line of customers for the grand opening of Levain Bakery on Newbury Street Saturday morning. Customers were there to try the New York bakery’s famous massive cookies. The cookies come in five flavors: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and two-chip chocolate chip. Pastries and coffees are also available. The bakery said proceeds from opening day will be donated to Women’s Lunch Place, a charity and day shelter that supports the development of self-sustaining skills for women experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty. This is Levain Bakery’s 10th location and the first in New England.
BOSTON, MA
Cleveland.com

Little Fox Cafe & Bakery opening in Medina this June

MEDINA, Ohio – Two Medina residents are using their skills to open Little Fox Cafe & Bakery, a new quick-service coffee shop and restaurant. The shop is slated to open at 540 Blake Ave. in June. Owner and baker Catherine Hudson and managing partner and barista Jess Hazeltine decided...
MEDINA, OH
Mashed

Geoffrey Zakarian Will Help The Winner Of Big Restaurant Bet Open A New Eatery

There's a new Food Network show coming down the pipeline about a group of chefs competing to get the reigns to their very own restaurant — and no, we're not talking about "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime." However, it seems like Food Network liked the concept of Fieri's show — a group of people compete to win a franchise location of Chicken Guy, Fieri's fried chicken chain — so much that they're moving ahead with a Geoffrey Zakarian show that follows a similar format.
TV & VIDEOS
NWI.com

Landmark Miller Bakery Cafe to be revived with new coffee bar concept

GARY — New owners have acquired the landmark Miller Bakery Cafe restaurant and plan to revive it with a fresh new concept. Peggy and Rex Blackwell and their son Matthew Blackwell bought the 555 S. Lake St. building that was previously home to an acclaimed fine-dining restaurant for an undisclosed amount.
GARY, IN
Grub Street

Tasting Mennui

Why do I feel like ten years ago people stopped eating like this?” whispered my guest not long after the relentlessly cheerful parade of servers and hosts and drinks experts who populate the suite of cocktail nooks and dining spaces at the newish tasting-menu destination Saga, down on Wall Street, had introduced themselves one by one. There was Ashley, who’d greeted us merrily in the lobby of the Art Deco tower at 70 Pine Street, and the smiling host who met us at the elevator door after we’d been whisked to the 63rd floor. There was Bridget the bartender, who whipped up our gin drinks, and Ellis the sommelier (“I’ll be taking you on your wine journey this evening”), and Daniela, who led us to our table shortly after we toured the various penthouse balconies with their glittering views of the harbor and city, each of them equipped, as on a cruise ship, with electrically warmed chairs and neatly rolled blankets.
RESTAURANTS
NBC Chicago

Paczki Day: More Than 30 Chicago-Area Spots to Find Paczki This Tuesday

It's Fat Tuesday, also called Paczki Day - the one day of year where many indulge by eating the sweet, deep-fried Polish treat. Paczki are made with rich flour plus some alcohol, and typically filled with jam, chocolate or fruit before being topped with sugar or icing. While they're similar to doughnuts, some bakers say you may want to avoid calling them that.
RESTAURANTS

