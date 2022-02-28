Pebble Bar Opens This Week Above Magnolia Bakery in Rockefeller Center

Why do I feel like ten years ago people stopped eating like this?” whispered my guest not long after the relentlessly cheerful parade of servers and hosts and drinks experts who populate the suite of cocktail nooks and dining spaces at the newish tasting-menu destination Saga, down on Wall Street, had introduced themselves one by one. There was Ashley, who’d greeted us merrily in the lobby of the Art Deco tower at 70 Pine Street, and the smiling host who met us at the elevator door after we’d been whisked to the 63rd floor. There was Bridget the bartender, who whipped up our gin drinks, and Ellis the sommelier (“I’ll be taking you on your wine journey this evening”), and Daniela, who led us to our table shortly after we toured the various penthouse balconies with their glittering views of the harbor and city, each of them equipped, as on a cruise ship, with electrically warmed chairs and neatly rolled blankets.

