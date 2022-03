Jurors took three hours to convict a man for murdering his ex-wife as she was going to pick up their kids. Nathan Beal, 37, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25 for killing Mary Schaffer, 32, but he is also charged with shooting a homeless man as practice for slaying his former spouse. Investigators originally could not locate the unknown suspect who shot Andrew Michael Bull, 30, in the head, but that changed after shell casings from both crimes allegedly matched each other.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO