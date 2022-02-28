Slain Pupil’s Ghost Allegedly Walks Auditorium East Of Twin Falls

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground in June for the temple in Burley. The Latter-day Saints Church announced June 4, as the groundbreaking date for the seventh temple in Idaho. The temple, used for specific religious ceremonies, will be built on a little more than 10 acres on the southeast side of Burley overlooking the Snake River. "Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the 'house of the Lord' and the most sacred places of worship on the earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church to participate in sacred ceremonies. These include marriages to unite families forever and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living," said the church in a prepared statement. The church said Elder Brent Nielson, of the Quorum of the Seventy, will preside over the invitation-only ceremony.

BURLEY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO