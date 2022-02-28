ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Slain Pupil’s Ghost Allegedly Walks Auditorium East Of Twin Falls

By Greg Jannetta
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people are haunted by their time spent sitting at a school desk filling page after page with notes, but these types of hauntings were inspired by boredom and a sense of confinement. An educational institute northeast of Twin Falls is said to be haunted by something else entirely....

Why Idaho Should Adopt Inmate Child Program in Twin Falls

Childcare is tough to find these days. With the worker shortage continuing across the country, daycares are short-staffed, baby sitters and nannies are charging through the roof, and it is hard to find people you can trust. There is a true childcare issue in this country, and it has parents struggling to find someone to trust to watch their kids. With daycares full, parents are forced to find alternatives, and it is no wonder so many are turning down jobs to stay home. This brings me to the idea of a program that would help parents, children, and other members of society as well.
IDAHO STATE
What Would You Do? Teen Isolated and Questioned in Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you had a child at an establishment and they got pulled into an office and questioned? They are asked to hand over an object that is theirs and is being isolated in an office with the owner? This is a real scenario that allegedly took place recently in Twin Falls, and the backlash on social media has led to parents wondering how they would react if it had been their child.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Bothersome Beavers Got Tossed Out Of Idaho Planes 74 Yrs Ago

Oh, we love this story. It never gets old telling it. Yes, Idaho used planes and parachutes to relocate bothersome beavers. There is even video evidence of the encounter. I have no idea why I love talking about this so much. Maybe because it sounds completely made up but is 100 percent true. Some professional trappers in Idaho packed beavers into ventilated boxes, placed them on airplanes, put a parachute on the boxes, and threw them out of the airplanes.
IDAHO STATE
Twin Falls, ID
Education
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Government
Snow Returns to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Winter weather moved into southern Idaho a little more than a week from the beginning of spring. The U.S. National Weather Service in Boise issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern part of the state from the Oregon border to the Wyoming border. The Idaho Transportation Department reported a number of roads were snow-covered or wet and slushy, including parts of Interstate 84 and Interstate 86. U.S. Highway 30 from Buhl to Burley is also seeing snow cover on the roadway with some parts covered in water. U.S. Highway 93 headed into Nevada was also snow-covered. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office warned drivers Wednesday morning to use caution as they head out, "Give yourself plenty of time to travel to your destination, slow down, allow plenty of distance between your vehicle and others, put down your device."
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Construction on Burley LDS Temple Begins in June

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground in June for the temple in Burley. The Latter-day Saints Church announced June 4, as the groundbreaking date for the seventh temple in Idaho. The temple, used for specific religious ceremonies, will be built on a little more than 10 acres on the southeast side of Burley overlooking the Snake River. "Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the 'house of the Lord' and the most sacred places of worship on the earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church to participate in sacred ceremonies. These include marriages to unite families forever and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living," said the church in a prepared statement. The church said Elder Brent Nielson, of the Quorum of the Seventy, will preside over the invitation-only ceremony.
BURLEY, ID
10 Sexy TikTok Usernames That Only Make Sense To Someone In Idaho

I-Da-Ho-You-Da-Ho Ah yes, the Idaho joke that everyone is sick of hearing. Embrace the outdated and overused joke. It gives interesting character to the username world. Idaho potatoes are the sexiest of all the potatoes. I can dig this. 3. Fry-Saucey. Everyone loves fry sauce. It makes everything it touches...
IDAHO STATE
The Best Direction to Go for Scenic Drive Near Twin Falls

When it comes to living in Twin Falls, there is so much beauty in the area, but it does take some driving to get to many of it. There are beautiful mountains to the north, the South Hills to the south, the drive to Hagerman to the west is stunning and to the east, you will eventually hit beauty in Idaho Falls and Wyoming if you go far enough. Idaho is a beautiful state and when you decide to take a scenic drive to get out of the house, it opens up a debate of which direction should you go?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Jerome County ID Woman Missing; Possibly Endangered

A Jerome County woman has been featured on a statewide database for missing Idahoans. Her last date of contact was more than two years ago. Have you seen Lilian Diaz-Gomez? Her profile was shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. According to the website, she hasn't had contact with family since March 6, 2020.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
Evidence the Californians Coming to Idaho are Conservative

I did a remote from a gun shop and met some conservatives. You’re not shocked, right? Last week I spent a couple of hours at Quick Response Firearms in Twin Falls. The shop was doing a grand re-opening at Five Points. It was packed. Dozens of people stopped by my table and visited. Friendly, polite, and people with a love of their country.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Education
Politics
Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls is Home to Over 100 Cats

Twin Falls is home to some beautiful areas. There is the canyon, the South Hills, and many hidden places to explore, but one of the prettiest areas is Rock Creek Park. If you are new to the area, it isn't the easiest place to find, but once you find it and explore the area, you will fall in love with it. The stream, the cliffs, walking trail and the wildlife all make it a great place to escape for an afternoon. There is one part about it that seems to stand out though that makes this place a little different than other parks in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
2022 Filer Gun Show Coming Up Later This Month

Living in Idaho, owning a gun is pretty much a requirement. It has been a joke that when you move here, they hand you a gun at the border and if you buy a home a gun comes with it as well. While these are not true, it does show how popular they are in the state and especially in the Twin Falls area. If you don't own one you should, and if you do own one you should own more. A great place to find everything you need is often at gun shows and there is one taking place this month in the Twin Falls area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Is It True That Idaho Has Its Own Area 51… Under a Lake?

The American military is large, vast, and oftentimes mysterious. Take Area 51 for example, while many believe they're holding an alien in a secret underground base; they're also known for their testing of military technology, mostly for the Air Force. This is why we were surprised to learn that Bayview, Idaho is home to the (take a huge breath): Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD) Acoustic Research Detachment. A division that, like Area 51, focuses on stealth technology but for our Navy.
IDAHO STATE
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Investigating Road Rage on 3700 North

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were forced off the road in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon southwest of Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a driver in a white SUV forced multiple people off the road at around 5:20 p.m. on 3700 N between 2600 and 2800 East. The SUV had been headed west. The sheriff's office is asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or were one of those forced off the road, to call the area dispatch center, SIRCOMM, at 208-735-1911 to speak with a deputy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Buhl Has Furry Adorable Residents Taking Over the Town

The wildlife in Idaho is beautiful, sometimes cute, sometimes dangerous, and can be delicious too. The wild animals in the area are a huge part of living in Idaho, and it is not uncommon to see some sort of beautiful creature every day. It doesn't take long to find out which animals are overpopulated and which ones are rare to see. It is common knowledge that rock chucks are everywhere and seem to take over certain parts of town, but there is another animal that is quickly taking over a town in Twin Falls county.
BUHL, ID
Twin Falls, ID
