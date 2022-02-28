Canandaigua man cited multiple times following traffic stop

Police say a Canandaigua man was ticketed following a traffic stop.

According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department ticketed Yusef K. Abdul-Hakim, 52 for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Pursuant to the investigation, it was determined that Abdul-Hakim’s vehicle was suspended due to an insurance lapse. He was also given a citation for an inadequate muffler.

He will respond to the charges in the City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).