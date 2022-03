MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new plan at the Capitol would suspend the state’s 28.5 cent gas tax between Memorial and Labor Day. According to AAA, drivers are paying about 27 cents more for a tank of gas than they were last month. The average price in Minnesota is $3.43, and experts predict the price will continue to climb. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to fuel even higher prices on top of inflation. “Inflation is at a high in Minnesota we haven’t seen in decades and people are hurting,” said Rep. Zack Stephenson, who chairs the House Commerce Committee. He’s one of five house Democrats...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO