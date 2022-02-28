Greenville restaurant replaces Russian spirits with Ukrainian vodka
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville restaurant said they replaced their Russian spirits with Ukrainian vodka Monday.
Pomegranate on Main said they got rid of all Russian vodka and liquor from its bar and began serving Ukrainian vodka, in a show of support for Ukraine.
