Greenville restaurant replaces Russian spirits with Ukrainian vodka

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville restaurant said they replaced their Russian spirits with Ukrainian vodka Monday.

Pomegranate on Main said they got rid of all Russian vodka and liquor from its bar and began serving Ukrainian vodka, in a show of support for Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fact check: Stoli and Smirnoff vodka are not made in Russia

(WETM) — As bars and restaurants across the country take part in the trend of dumping Russian vodka, there is confusion as to which brands are made in Russia. Two popular Russian-themed brands of vodka, Stoli (Stolichnaya) and Smirnoff, have both come out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Neither are made in Russia. According to […]
