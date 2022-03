SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference today announced the 2022 class to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, the Conference’s most prestigious recognition of the greatest on and off-field contributors to Pac-12 athletics. Formal induction will take place on Friday, March 11 during a private ceremony prior to the semifinals of the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life. Following induction, the class will be honored during a special halftime ceremony of the day’s first semifinal matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO