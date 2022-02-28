Listen tonight: Dvorak's American postcard

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Lords of the Thrift have a strong, straight-ahead style. The duo (made up of Houston rappers Lord Canti and Lord Mickey) combine laidback rap with wavy G-funk and Southern hip-hop inspired production. They use this laconic aesthetic to unpack the world around them. “75 on 610” is a good example of their sensibility. Built around a slowed-down Quiet Storm loop and vaporwave guitar lick, the production is hazy yet vivid. Lord Canti raps first, lacing his brags with references to late ‘90s hiphop (“I run with corrupt pups that strut out the pound like Dazz Dillinger/Nigga we ain’t feeling ya”). He’s a playful craftsman, willing to parry naysayers with love (“My haters ain’t major at all/They’re the size of mattresses, just praying for my downfall/Nonetheless, I did this for you all”). Lord Mickey is more abstract, aiming to hip you to his last realization (“Rain on the windowsill/Seems like that’s when memories revealed”) or psychedelic vision (“Black mermaids without no gills”). He’s a nimble narrator, utilizing Afro-centric history to back up his concrete demands (“Nefertiti got offsprings all across the globe/Put down the remote, pick up some books”). It’s conscious rap at its most vital.

