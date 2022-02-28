ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out in New York after pledging to match a MILLION in donations for Ukrainian refugees following deadly Russian invasion

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were spotted out on a stroll in New York City following their million-dollar pledge to aid Ukrainian refugees over the weekend.

The married couple stepped out arm-in-arm together on a chilly February Sunday following the generous Twitter announcement by Reynolds, 45, a day prior.

Since Vladimir Putin's army invaded the sovereign nation last week, hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled into neighboring countries seeking safe shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iiumc_0eRWbu9d00
Generosity: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were spotted out on a stroll in New York City following their million-dollar pledge to aid Ukrainian refugees over the weekend

Blake, 34, sported a trendy ensemble fit for the cold winter weather in a pair of wide-leg plaid slacks tucked into lace-up burgundy Chanel boots.

She carried the burgundy tone up through her wool zip up coat which the actress layered over a black sweater and warm scarf.

The Gossip Girl star hooked on arm through her husband's as they walked down the sidewalk in Manhattan.

Reynolds was bundled up in a navy hoodie and matching puffer vest with knit gloves and a beanie in the same shade. He paired the warm ensemble with khaki pants and sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ctoq7_0eRWbu9d00
Doing their part and then some: On Saturday, the couple revealed their pledge to match donations up to $1 million made to the United Nations Refugee Agency in support of Ukrainian refugees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOqFT_0eRWbu9d00
Tragic: The United Nations is reporting that, so far, more than 400,000 citizens have fled Ukraine in the wake of the deadly invasion and that number is expected to grow

On Saturday, the couple revealed their pledge to match donations up to $1 million made to the United Nations Refugee Agency in support of Ukrainian refugees.

'In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries,' Ryan wrote on a retweet of a post by the non-profit organization.

He continued, 'They need protection. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.'

The United Nations is reporting that, so far, more than 400,000 citizens have fled Ukraine in the wake of the deadly invasion. That number is expected to grow.

A majority of the refugees are seeking safety in Poland with thousands of others fleeing to 'Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania,' the Washington Post reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmnPJ_0eRWbu9d00
In need: A majority of the refugees are seeking safety in Poland with thousands of others fleeing to 'Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania,' the Washington Post reported 

The UN Refugee Agency's original tweet read: 'Right now, the crisis in Ukraine is forcing families to flee their homes.

'Please make a donation today to send lifesaving aid to displaced Ukrainians, and @VancityReynolds & @blakelively will match your gift $1-for-$1 up to $1,000,000.'

According to United Nations Refugee Agency, approximately three million Ukrainians will be in need of humanitarian aide as a result of the Russian invasion.

Blake also shared the announcement on her own Instagram page, posting a photo of a mother with a child wearing a jacket in the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow.

The star wrote, '@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 link in bio to donate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rb50v_0eRWbu9d00
Fundraising: According to United Nations Refugee Agency, approximately three million Ukrainians will be in need of humanitarian aide as a result of the Russian invasion

'@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours.

'@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families.

Ryan and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012 and share son James, seven, and daughters Inez, five, and Betty, two, have frequently stepped up over the years to lend a hand in times of crises.

Earlier this month, the couple donated another $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YPGN_0eRWbu9d00
'Please make a donation today to send lifesaving aid to displaced Ukrainians, and @VancityReynolds & @blakelively will match your gift $1-for-$1 up to $1,000,000,' The UN Refugee Agency tweeted

The two had already contributed $500,000 each to the organizations when the pandemic first began in 2020.

In January, Ryan and Blake gave $13,000 to a fundraiser supporting Welsh soccer player Jordan Davies and his girlfriend Kelsey Edwards after the stillbirth of their son.

Last September, the couple gave $1 million to American Civil Liberties Union and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Other acts of generosity by the pair include donating $500,000 to help homeless youth in Ryan's native country of Canada, giving $40,000 to aid in Haiti's earthquake recovery efforts and contributing $2 million to support immigrant children's rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiIu9_0eRWbu9d00
Philanthropists: Earlier this month, the couple donated another $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Seen in 2016

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden announces new measures in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced what he characterized as harsh new round of sanctions against Russia, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. Speaking from the White House, Biden criticized President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Vladimir Putin
Bossip

Thousands Of Africans In Ukraine Abandoned, Turned Away At Borders, And Forced Off Refugee Trains While Fleeing Russian Invasion

No matter where in the world international tensions turn into violent conflict, anti-Blackness still seems to be the big joker. While Ukraine has captured the world’s attention and sympathy as the target of a Russian invasion, Al Jazeera reports thousands of African citizens working and studying in the country have been left stranded. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday, more than 200 civilians are dead and about 1,100 are injured. Over 100,000 people in Ukraine have been displaced according to United Nations estimates, but Black refugees are saying they’re on their own.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Haiti#Russian#Chanel#Ukrainians#The Washington Post#The Un Refugee Agency
Washington Times

Putin’s friends in Europe turn on him after invasion

Some of Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s few sympathetic partners in Europe turned on him sharply Thursday in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, dimming further the Kremlin’s hopes of creating new divides in the West as it responds to the crisis. “I admit I was wrong,” Czech...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy