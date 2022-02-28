ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Pepe Aguilar's Jaripeo Sin Fronteras musical show returns to El Paso for 2022 in September

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
Pepe Aguilar will bring his popular show, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, back to El Paso in 2022.

The El Paso dates will be Sept 17-18 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will take his show — which combines music with horseback riding and other acts — across 22 cities in the United States. The tour has entertained American audiences since 2018.

The show features Mariachi “El Zacatecano,” a Sinaloense band and group; Aguilar’s unique talent alongside that of his brother, Antonio Aguilar; his son, Leonardo Aguilar; and his daughter, Ángela Aguilar.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Ticketmaster.com Both Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

