Pepe Aguilar's Jaripeo Sin Fronteras musical show returns to El Paso for 2022 in September
Pepe Aguilar will bring his popular show, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, back to El Paso in 2022.
The El Paso dates will be Sept 17-18 at the El Paso County Coliseum.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, will take his show — which combines music with horseback riding and other acts — across 22 cities in the United States. The tour has entertained American audiences since 2018.
The show features Mariachi “El Zacatecano,” a Sinaloense band and group; Aguilar’s unique talent alongside that of his brother, Antonio Aguilar; his son, Leonardo Aguilar; and his daughter, Ángela Aguilar.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Ticketmaster.com Both Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.
Comments / 0