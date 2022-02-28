Russian oligarchs call for end to Putin's war

Related
Turkey’s Erdoğan tells Putin that new Russian claims on Ukraine territory are illegitimate
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Turkey does not recognize Moscow’s steps taken against Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia has formally recognized the independence of pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, in a move that increased...
This is what would happen to Earth if a nuclear war broke out between the West and Russia
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks
Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
Russia threatens ‘strong response’ to Biden’s sanctions, will hit US in ‘sensitive’ spot
Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
US warns it has information that Russia has a 'kill list' of Ukrainians after military occupation
The U.S. has sent a letter to the United Nations warning that Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a potential military occupation, according to a report. The letter was sent from Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. Representative to the...
Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
Russia unleashes hypersonic & nuclear missiles as world on brink with 200,000 troops looming for Ukraine invasion
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
I’m a former Moscow correspondent. Don’t let Vladimir Putin fool you: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is only about one thing.
As towering skyscrapers rose in Moscow atop a pile of oil cash, Putin's government became more backwards-looking and isolated.
Heartbreaking moment little girl sobs as she’s forced to leave dad behind after fleeing home in Ukraine
SHE is too young to understand the full horror unfolding on the streets where she once played. But the pain of fleeing war is etched across her tiny face and fills the tears now cascading down her cheeks. For now, this tent at a makeshift refugee camp on the Polish...
Trump's 'Days Are Numbered'—Kirschner Predicts Ex-President to Be Indicted
"It's not coming quickly enough but Justice is coming," the former U.S. Army prosecutor said Saturday.
Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check
The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.
Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets
Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
Ukraine's Zelensky says he has 'cooled' on joining NATO and is open to discussions about control of Russian-backed separatist regions
Zelensky's comments about NATO and the future status of the separatist regions are possible openings for peace talks with Russia.
Russian state news accidentally publishes article saying Russia has defeated Ukraine and restored its 'historical borders'
"Ukraine has returned to Russia," the article, which ran on RIA Novosti and has since been taken down, said.
'Surprise move': U.S. stunned by Poland's fighter jet offer
Poland's announcement was giving its MiGs to Wasaw came after a week of back-and-forth negotiations about a transfer of fighters to Ukraine.
Vernon Jones Says He'll Impeach Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Day One if Elected
Jones said he wanted to elect former President Donald Trump as speaker of the House of Representatives.
‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia
As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
