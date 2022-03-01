ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

Downtown Flowery Branch retail space still empty. Now, this company may get fired

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gK2Hq_0eRWbkZb00
Flowery Branch is looking at firing the company it hired in 2020 to attract tenants to city-owned retail spaces downtown. Above, Flowery Branch farmers market manager Renee Carden visits a new Main Street development Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in downtown Flowery Branch. - photo by Scott Rogers

Flowery Branch is looking at firing the company it hired in 2020 to attract tenants to city-owned retail spaces downtown.

City Council is set to vote on terminating the leasing agreement with Oakhurst Realty Partners LLC at its meeting Thursday, March 3.

“As of March 3, 2022, there are no leases on any of the ground floor commercial properties at the Main Street location, nor is there a lease on 5318 Railroad Avenue,” says an executive summary in city documents.

“We just felt it was best to present to council to terminate the leasing agreement and move in a different direction,” City Manager Tonya Parrish told The Times.

Oakhurst was hired in October 2020 to lease 1,450 square feet of space in a building at 5318 Railroad Ave. and 5,892 square feet of space in a new retail-apartment building on Main Street between Railroad Avenue and Church Street.

The contract doesn’t cite a flat amount the city would pay for Oakhurst’s services. Instead, it lists fees Oakhurst would receive, including 4% of the base rent for new leases or the expansion of a current lease.

The apartments on the second floor of the building have been leased. Meanwhile, the first-floor spaces remain empty.

Oakhurst officials couldn’t be reached for comment Monday, Feb. 28.

In an October 2021 tour by the city of the Main Street building, then-Interim City Manager Vickie Short said the city had a letter of intent for one space, but she couldn’t give further details at the time.

Renee Carden, Flowery Branch downtown events coordinator, said in a February interview that she had no updates on leases.

Scottdale-based Oakhurst had released literature about its Flowery Branch efforts, saying, “Be part of a growing, dynamic city in Hall County with Lake Lanier nearby. This is an ideal site for neighborhood restaurants, bars and retailers that offer unique products and services.”

“Our focus is to create more opportunities for experiences in downtown Flowery Branch,” said Todd Semrau of Oakhurst in October. “We’re looking for businesses and operators that bring energy and activity to downtown.”

Efforts are “going great” so far, he said.

“We have some prospects — one restaurant group that looks really great,” Semrau said. “We’re talking to a number of (other) potential candidates as well.”

Flowery Branch City Council

What: Possible termination of contract with company marketing city-owned spaces downtown

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3

Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Moscow says it will let Ukrainian civilians flee - to Russia

LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Moscow offered Ukrainians escape routes to Russia and its close ally Belarus on Monday, drawing cries of outrage from Ukraine, where officials said a bread factory had been hit by an air strike in the latest Russian bombardment. The bodies of at least 13...
POLITICS
The Hill

These are the 10 most expensive states for gas

Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06 which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail#City Council#City Hall#Flowery#Times#Scottdale
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

U.S. may act alone to ban Russian oil imports - sources

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports into the United States without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden is expected to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Trump rips Barr in letter to NBC's Lester Holt

Former President Trump ridiculed his former attorney general, William Barr , in a letter to NBC News anchor Lester Holt over the weekend. "I made many great appointments during my Administration, and we accomplished more than most Administrations could even dream of, but Bill Barr was not one of my better picks," Trump wrote. "He crumbled under the pressure, and bowed to the Radical Left—And that is not acceptable. Now he is groveling for the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve."
POTUS
Reuters

Top Russian, Ukrainian diplomats to meet Thursday in Turkey

ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have agreed to meet at a forum in southern Turkey on Thursday, the first potential talks between the top diplomats since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, made the announcement...
POLITICS
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
6K+
Followers
221
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy