ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado once a coastal environment, mapping from CU Boulder shows

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42g3AI_0eRWbjgs00
Photo Credit: kbeis (iStock).

The space that makes up Colorado might be landlocked now, but mapping produced by the University of Colorado Boulder's Interactive Geology Project shows that this wasn't always the case.

According to a timeline produced by the group, Colorado was once covered in ocean water some 500 million years ago. As land masses continued to shift and change, the land that's now the Centennial State eventually became coastal before slowly shifting to where it is in present day.

See how these changes took place over time in the short video below, which includes a quick look at the shift and a more in-depth explanation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Following controversial wolf legislation, discussions on wolverine reintroduction begin

From bears and mountain lions to the soon-to-be reintroduced gray wolf, Colorado is home to some pretty fierce wildlife. Soon, another predator could be making its way back to the Centennial State — the wolverine. Wolverines once had a viable population in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), but disappeared from the state in 1919. "Twelve survey efforts from 1979-1996 yielded no confirmed sightings. Colorado’s high elevation and...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city named among 'best places for a fresh start'

Longmont, Colorado is reportedly one of the best places to move if you want to 'start over,' according to a new ranking from Livability.com. "Located about an hour outside of Denver, Longmont is a small city that feels like a small town. The sense of community is palpable because the people who live here are proud to live here," the report read.
LONGMONT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Long days, no pay: Twelve Tribes cult exploits followers for free labor, ex-members say

Mar. 7—Frank W. spent five years working for the Twelve Tribes religious sect and never took home a paycheck. The 65-year-old Tennessean worked many 12-hour days in various jobs across the country for the religious cult. Never baptized in as a full member, he bent the rules at times, frequently leaving for work so early that he missed mandatory morning worship sessions. "You can get away with a lot when...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Centennial, CO
Centennial, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

"Affordable approach to skiing": How a Colorado college is expanding access to the great outdoors

Mar. 7—LEADVILLE — Vanessa Saldivar was introduced to skiing when she was 5 years old in a small town at the foot of Oregon's Mount Hood. Her father, Pablo, took her to a local beginner's slope even though he didn't know how to ski, let alone how to teach someone. She didn't have a lift ticket, but he rented skis for her. She wore jeans, with socks for mittens. "He...
LEADVILLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Most 'family-friendly' resort in country costs $800-plus per day for four to visit

A report published by 'The Family Vacation Guide' sought to rank 100 of the top ski resorts in the United States based on family-friendliness. Four Colorado resorts made the cut to be featured among the top 10, with eight Centennial State resorts found among the top 25 most 'family-friendly' resorts in the country. In order to make their determination, 'The Family Vacation Guide' took several factors into consideration, including total length of easy runs, lift capacity per hour, and the cost of various lift tickets. ...
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cu Boulder#Ocean Water#The Centennial State
OutThere Colorado

Thousands of cranes flock to Colorado, as natural spectacle returns for limited time

A wildlife spectacle that comes to Colorado once a year is in full swing. Sandhill cranes have returned to the wetlands and barley fields in the state's southern San Luis Valley as part of their annual migration. Tens of thousands are known to flock from northern New Mexico, arriving to nutritious grounds such as Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge to delight thousands of admirers. People watch the red-headed cranes flap...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Report: Coloradoans have one of the highest life expectancies in the country

Coloradans have a higher life expectancy than people in most other states, according to newly released data from the Center for Disease Control's National Center for Health Statistics (CDC). The report, based on data from 2019, shows that people in Colorado live to be 80 years old on average, making it the ninth highest expectancy in the country. Women in Colorado have a higher life expectancy than men, data showed,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

I-25, I-70 hit hard with closures, snowy conditions across the state

Snow showers will spread eastward across southern Colorado on Sunday morning with snow falling heavy at times across the mountains and along the Interstate 25 corridor and adjacent plains, according to the weather service. The heaviest snow will impact the eastern San Juan mountains and the Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains, where 4 to 10 inches will fall by late Sunday evening.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

300-foot-fall kills climber in Colorado state park

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male climber died in Colorado's Eldorado Canyon on March 3. The climber was descending along the backside of Bastille Wall when the accident occurred. Witnesses saw the climber fall approximately 300 to 400 feet, with first reports of the accident coming in at 2:22 PM.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis backs bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday

A legislative effort to establish Juneteenth as an official state holiday in Colorado is gaining momentum, with Gov. Jared Polis announcing his support of the bill. Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday recognizes June 19, when Major General Gordon Granger announced slaves in Texas were free in 1865. This announcement came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln declared the end of slavery with the Emancipation Proclamation.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy