Colorado once a coastal environment, mapping from CU Boulder shows

Photo Credit: kbeis (iStock).

The space that makes up Colorado might be landlocked now, but mapping produced by the University of Colorado Boulder's Interactive Geology Project shows that this wasn't always the case.

According to a timeline produced by the group, Colorado was once covered in ocean water some 500 million years ago. As land masses continued to shift and change, the land that's now the Centennial State eventually became coastal before slowly shifting to where it is in present day.

See how these changes took place over time in the short video below, which includes a quick look at the shift and a more in-depth explanation.