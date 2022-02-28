New Congenital Heart Defects license plate to benefit heart center

Peoria-based RaeRae of Light, with the help of District 22 state Sen. David Livingston, will soon launch a specialty license plate supporting Congenital Heart Defects.

The was approved by the state Senate and House and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in April 2021.

RaeRae of Light was founded in August 2020 in memory of angel baby Reagan, who was born in 2019 with a critical Congenital Heart Defect but suffered from complications and died barely six months later.

Approximately $17 from the sale of each license plate will be distributed by the Arizona Department of Health Services directly to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Heart Center. These funds will be dedicated to research and medical equipment necessary to advance the treatments needed for children with CHDs in hopes that a cure will someday be found.

To purchase a CHD specialty license plate, visit https://azmvdnow.gov/plates . Specialty plates can be purchased at any time even if the registration is not currently due.

RaeRae of Light is a young, family operated nonprofit with a mission to create awareness and support families affected by Congenital Heart Defects.

RaeRae of Light hosts two fundraising events throughout the year. Rae’s Hits for Hearts is a co-ed softball tournament played in the spring at Paloma Community Park. This year the event takes place, April 24. Registration and further details can be found on the nonprofit's website, RaeRaeofLight.org .

In December, the nonprofit hosts Rae’s Hike for Hearts which is an easy to moderate hike at Thunderbird Conservation Park. This past December more than 400 hikers registered, which was seven times more than the previous year.

Congenital Heart Defects are the most common birth defect, yet grossly underfunded and lacking awareness. Each year about 40,000 or 1% of babies born in the US, are born with a CHD. Of those babies born with a CHD, 1 in 4 are diagnosed with a critical CHD and will need surgery or other procedures within the first year of life.

Pediatric hospitalizations with CHDs accounted for approximately $5.6 billion in hospital costs in 2009, according to CDC. They are a leading cause of birth defect-associated infant illness and death. While medical advancements continue to improve infant survival rates, there is currently no cure.

Parents of children with heart problems commonly report that their children’s condition prevents them from doing things other children do. Parents reported that these children experience more difficulty with learning, concentration, communication, self-care, and fine and gross motor skills than children with special needs without heart problems.

In addition to the medical costs of care for CHDs, families of children with CHDs can face other costs, such as high out-of-pocket expenses, financial problems, greater care-giving hours, quitting or reducing hours at work in order to care for their child, and decreased mental health.



RaeRae of Light seeks to build community and expand its presence in Arizona with corporate donations.