Sergio Ramos set to be offered transfer escape from PSG nightmare as LA Galaxy ‘make contact’ with Real Madrid legend

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
 2 days ago

LA GALAXY are keen on ending Sergio Ramos' nightmare at PSG, according to reports.

Ramos, 35, has already had an injury-filled time in Paris and could miss the rest of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQmWI_0eRWbdOW00
Sergio Ramos has been linked with a move to the LA Galaxy after an injury-hit season Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfvCV_0eRWbdOW00
Ramos joined PSG in the summer but has only played five games Credit: Getty

The centre-back has only managed to make five appearances in the French capital, completing 90 minutes just twice.

Foot Mercato reports that MLS side LA Galaxy would like to bring the Spaniard to Los Angeles.

Contact is said to have been made with the team and Ramos' representatives.

The American transfer window opens in July, once the Ligue 1 season is over.

The season started last weekend as David Beckham watched on.

Meanwhile, PSG play Ramos' old side Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 on March 9.

Kylian Mbappe put the Parisians 1-0 up on aggregate with a last-minute mazy run and finish.

Lionel Messi had a penalty saved in the tie whilst the game was deadlocked.

And bookies say that the 34-year-old will join Ramos in leaving for the MLS.

