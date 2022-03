Oppo has just announced its very first tablet today. Before you get too excited, the new Oppo Pad is China-only for now, but it has bigger implications given the relationship between Oppo and OnePlus. There's no real proof it will happen in this way, but with OnePlus's phone designs often sharing Oppo hardware, the Oppo Pad opens the door for a long-awaited and recently rumored OnePlus tablet. And, not to get too dramatic, but it could shake up the Android tablet market if it's done right.

8 DAYS AGO