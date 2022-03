A storm system is heading our way. Southern Michigan could have a really spring-like period in the dry stretch in the middle of this storm. We are now transitioning from entirely winter-like storms to storms that pull some spring weather from the south. The track of the low pressure center makes all the difference in staying on the cold, snowy side of a storm or getting into the warm sector on the south side of a storm system.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO