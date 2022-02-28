ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Douglas Baker to step down as executive chairman of Ecolab

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Ecolab Inc. CEO Douglas Baker is stepping down from his position as executive chairman of the company, a post he held onto after departing as Ecolab's chief executive at the end of 2020. Christophe Beck, Baker's successor...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Cargill hires two execs for C-level roles, promotes two others to leadership team

Cargill Inc. on Monday named four people, including a former high-level manager at Target Corp., to its executive leadership team. The Minnetonka-based agribusiness giant said it hired Stephanie Lundquist as its new chief human resources officer and a member of its executive team. Lundquist succeeds Myriam Beatove, who had been in the role since 2009.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Introducing the Inno Madness Bracket

Our Minne Inno Madness competition is here. And we've got 32 local startups vying for the coveted title of 2022 Inno Madness champion. Inno Madness is our friendly, bracket-style challenge where readers vote to advance companies based on one question: Who would you invest in? Whether you believe in one mission or product slightly over the other or would prefer to back a more established company versus an early-stage startup, how you answer that question is entirely up to you. The bracket is designed to shine a spotlight on 32 innovative, fast-growing local businesses.
SOFTWARE
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Robert Half Named To FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies List For 25th Consecutive Year

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named to the FORTUNE "World's Most Admired Companies®" list and is the only staffing firm included for 2022. Robert Half is one of very few companies selected as a "Most Admired Company" for 25 consecutive years — and is the only in its industry to achieve this distinction. Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) FORTUNE's annual "World's Most Admired Companies" list is compiled through a survey of approximately 15,000 senior executives, directors and analysts who rated organizations in their own industry on nine criteria — from investment value to social responsibility — to determine the best-regarded companies. Those considered include the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, and non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE's Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more. "To be recognized as a 'Most Admired Company' for a quarter of a century is an incredible honor and an achievement to celebrate," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Receiving this recognition for 25 straight years, and to be the only company in our industry to ever do so, is extremely rewarding. It validates our purpose, our culture, our business model and, most importantly, our people." Robert Half, including its consulting subsidiary Protiviti, was recently designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ EqualityTM by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Read more about Robert Half's corporate responsibility commitments.
BUSINESS
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal honors Target CEO Brian Cornell as Executive of the Year (photos)

The Business Journal honored Target Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell as its 2022 Executive of the Year at an awards dinner Tuesday night. Cornell was selected as the 46th recipient of the annual award for guiding the Minneapolis-based retailer through Covid-19 and setting it up for record-breaking performance during the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christophe Beck
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Metro Roofing and Remodeling LLC.

Minneapolis area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 18, 2022. Year to date through February 18, 2022, the court recorded 6 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 20 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Chairman#Ecolab Inc#Greater Msp#Jit Services
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Allina pitches 10-story patient building for Abbott Northwestern campus

Allina Health is seeking city approval to build new patient building on the eastern side of its Abbott Northwestern Hospital campus in Minneapolis. According to plans submitted to the city, Allina is looking to construct a 10-story building with surgical and critical care services that would replace an existing parking ramp. Plans for the new building are the latest in Allina’s multi-year revitalization of its Minneapolis campus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Supply chain troubles pinch General Mills frozen pizza in Q3

General Mills Inc. on Thursday said supply shortages would hurt profits in the third quarter, though it affirmed full-year earnings guidance. During a presentation for the Consumer Analyst Group of New York 2022 conference, Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce said, "Recent acute supply constraints on our refrigerated dough, pizza, and hot snacks platforms … have caused short-term production shutdowns" in the third quarter, which ends at the end of February.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Twin Cities Largest Accounting Firms

Information on The List was supplied by company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. Metro CPAs and professionals includes client-billable personnel, but not sales/marketing, finance, human resources, administration or support staff.
ECONOMY
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

B2B boost drove growth for Edina-based brand Softies in 2021

With a new CEO and an increased focus on wholesale customers, Oprah-favorite Softies plans a national and global expansion of its apparel business in 2022. One of Softies CEO Shelley Foland's immediate tasks when she took the helm of the St. Paul-based company in early 2021 was broadening its revenue channels. She did that by investing in technology and marketing and hiring outside agencies to sell Softies loungewear, sleepwear and robes to upscale boutiques around the U.S.
EDINA, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Centro expanding to Eat Street in Minneapolis, St. Paul location planned

The Northeast Minneapolis taqueria Centro is expanding this year, with new locations planned on Eat Street and across the river in St. Paul. Centro Restaurant Group is taking over the former Wedge Table building at 2412 Nicollet Ave. and turning it into a central kitchen and multi-concept restaurant called Centro Kitchen. Those new digs will become the "heart of the operation," where most of the food is prepared for each location and operations will be based for its existing catering program and a new in-house delivery service, said Jami Olson, co-owner of the restaurant and CEO of the restaurant group.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy