Florida's staff in touch with 4-star WR that recently decommitted from UGA

By David Rosenberg
 8 days ago
Four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey made headlines last week when he decommitted from the University of Georgia, and one of the coaches he has been in contact with since reopening his recruitment is none other than Florida’s Billy Napier, according to 247Sports.

Napier isn’t the only Florida recruiting staff member that has been in touch. Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, assistant wide receivers coach David Doeker, Katie Turner and Lamar Sorey (Daquayvious’ cousin) have been in touch as well. The goal is to get the in-state recruit on campus as soon as possible, and the process is going much better than under the previous staff.

“They’re most definitely better at recruiting than the last staff,” Sorey said. “They’re cool people honestly. They make you feel wanted you know, and that’s what a lot of players want when they’re being recruited by a school.”

While he doesn’t have a date set yet, Sorey thinks he’ll be visiting the Swamp somewhere around March 19. He was last in Gainesville as an underclassman, but a lot has changed since Napier’s arrived. One of those changes is the hiring of his cousin, Lamar, which helps create a family connection with the university. That could help Florida in the long run as it attempts to land the top 100 recruit.

Penn State, Marshall and UCF are the other major programs he’s looking at early, but Sorey’s also making room for HBCU schools such as Jackson State. Flipping any recruit once committed to Georgia would be nice to see from Billy Napier, but making it a top-100 recruit at a position of need would make it even sweeter for Gator Nation. Sorey’s recruitment is sure to be one that Florida fans follow closely over the coming months.

247Sports ranks Sorey as the No. 10 wide receiver and the No. 83 overall recruit in the class of 2023.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans re-sign DL Teair Tart to one-year deal

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly keeping one of their key defensive lineman, Teair Tart, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Titans are signing Tart to a one-year deal that will keep him in the two-tone blue through the 2022 campaign. The amount of Tart’s contract has yet to be revealed.
NFL
