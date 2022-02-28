ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three takeaways from Tennessee Lady Vols’ failed comeback bid vs. LSU

By Caleb Calhoun
allfortennessee.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhayla Pointer intercepted an in-bounds pass from Sara Puckett with seconds to go and was able to dribble out the clock, securing a 57-54 victory for the LSU Tigers at the Tennessee Lady Vols Sunday. On Senior Day and in their final regular season game, UT fought back from an 18-point...

allfortennessee.com

Comments / 0

