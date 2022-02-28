Three takeaways from Tennessee Lady Vols’ failed comeback bid vs. LSU

The LSU Tigers are set to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our LSU Arkansas prediction, odds, and pick. The LSU Tigers lost only one game through January 12. They were unbeaten just after Christmas and met every challenge in nonconference play in the first two months of the season. Then they ran into a number of injuries and have lost eight games since Jan. 12. They are trying to regroup now that they are healthy again. It has been a difficult process to survive various roster dislocations, but a recent 20-point win over Missouri looked a lot like the LSU team which didn’t lose in the first six weeks of the season. Coach Will Wade is hoping that the performance against Missouri is reflective of the team which plays in Fayetteville on Wednesday night. Keep that in mind when evaluating the college basketball odds and making your LSU Arkansas prediction.

