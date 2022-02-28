Michael Keaton pays tribute to late nephew in emotional SAG Awards speech

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings, died February 25 of cancer at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her Wings role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, a love interest of . She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO