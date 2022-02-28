Bold predictions for NFL free agency 2022: Destinations for 50-plus players

NFL free agency 2022 promises to deliver plenty of huge signings with Chris Godwin , Davante Adams and Von Miller among the top NFL free agents available .

Below, we’ll preview free agency by looking at the start date and offering predictions for the best players.

When does NFL free agency start?

NFL free agency starts on March 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. EST. Once free agency begins, teams are allowed to sign any unrestricted free agents immediately.

The legal NFL tampering period begins on Monday, March 14. Teams will have 48 hours to legally start talking to agents representing unrestricted free agents. Importantly, players can’t speak directly to clubs during this 48-hour window. While contracts can’t be announced officially, two sides can reach a verbal agreement that becomes official on March 16.

Let’s dive into our 2022 NFL free agency predictions.

Green Bay Packers prevent Davante Adams from testing open market

Contract negotiations between Adams and the Green Bay Packers went poorly in 2021. Low offers from Green Bay’s front office bothered Adams, causing friction between the two sides . The All-Pro wide receiver wants to hit the open market, targeting a multi-year deal worth $30 million per season . It’s not going to happen. Even if Aaron Rodgers retires or asks for a trade, general manager Brian Gutekunst won’t let an elite player walk freely. Instead, he’ll apply the franchise tag worth more than $20 million guaranteed, either signing Adams to an extension or trading him. If Rodgers departs, Adams will be traded before the 2022 NFL Draft .

NFL free agency predictions – Wide receivers

Chris Godwin – Signs with Jacksonville Jaguars – 4 years, $70 million ($17.5M AAV)

Signs with Jacksonville Jaguars – 4 years, $70 million ($17.5M AAV) Mike Williams – Re-signed by Los Angeles Chargers – 3 years, $72 million ($17.3M AAV)

Re-signed by Los Angeles Chargers – 3 years, $72 million ($17.3M AAV) Allen Robinson – Signs with Washington Commanders – 2 years, $30 million ($15M AAV)

Signs with Washington Commanders – 2 years, $30 million ($15M AAV) Michael Gallup – Re-signed by Dallas Cowboys – 2 years, $20 million ($10M AAV)

Re-signed by Dallas Cowboys – 2 years, $20 million ($10M AAV) Odell Beckham Jr – Re-signed by Los Angeles Rams – 1 year, $6.5 million

Re-signed by Los Angeles Rams – 1 year, $6.5 million JuJu Smith-Schuster – Signs with Kansas City Chiefs – 1 year, $7 million

Signs with Kansas City Chiefs – 1 year, $7 million Antonio Brown – Signs with Baltimore Ravens – 1 year, $4.25 million

Signs with Baltimore Ravens – 1 year, $4.25 million D.J. Chark Jr. – Signs with Detroit Lions – 3 years, $33 million ($11M AAV)

Christian Kirk – Signs with Chicago Bears – 3 years, $36 million ($12M AAV)

Will Fuller – Signs with Buffalo Bills – 1 year, $7.25 million

Chicago Bears sign Terron Armstead

While the Chicago Bears might rank behind other teams in terms of NFL cap space , they might be well-positioned for an Illinois native. Terron Armstead certainly won’t take a hometown discount, but Chicago doesn’t need to stoop to that level. It can offer him a multi-year contract worth $20 million per season, securing a Pro Bowl left tackle to protect Justin Fields .

Projecting landing spots for free agent offensive linemen

Orlando Brown Jr. – Franchise-tagged by Kansas City Chiefs – 1 year, $16.5 million

Duane Brown – Signs with Miami Dolphins – 2 years, $22 million ($11M AAV)

Morgan Moses – Signs with Cincinnati Bengals – 2 years, $18 million ($9M AAV)

Brandon Scherff – Signs with Cincinnati Bengals – 3 years, $51 million ($17M AAV)

Laken Tomlinson – Re-signs with San Francisco 49ers – 3 years, $27 million ($9M AAV)

Connor Williams – Signs with New York Jets – 3 years, $21 million ($7M AAV)

Ryan Jensen – Signs with Miami Dolphins – 3 years, $37.5 million ($12.5M AAV)

Von Miller spurns the Los Angeles Rams, cashes in

Von Miller made it clear he’d love to run it back with the Los Angeles Rams. However, this is a 32-year-old whose legacy is already cemented with 115.5 career sacks and two Super Bowl rings. At this point, it can be about providing for his family and their futures. The Jacksonville Jaguars need a dominant pass rusher, especially someone who can mentor Josh Allen. A two-year contract worth $40 million in a state without an income tax, that’s worth moving on from Los Angeles.

NFL free agency predictions – Edge rushers

Chandler Jones – Signs with Denver Broncos – 2 years, $38 million ($19M AAV)

Za’Darius Smith – Signs with Baltimore Ravens – 1 year, $17.5 million

Jadeveon Clowney – Signs with Los Angeles Chargers – 1 year, $16 million

Randy Gregory – Signs with Cleveland Browns – 2 years, $25 million ($12M AAV)

Melvin Ingram III – Signs with New England Patriots – 1 year, $7.5 million

Emmanuel Ogbah – Signs with Seattle Seahawks – 2 years, $32 million ($16M AAV)

Harold Landry III – Re-signs with Tennessee Titans – 3 years, $45 million ($15M AAV)

Haason Reddick – Signs with New York Giants – 3 years, $39 million ($13M AAV)

Jameis Winston joins the Pittsburgh Steelers

Making a nice recovery from a torn ACL, Jameis Winston hits the open market coming off a strong season. He posted a 14-3 TD-INT ratio and a 102.8 QB rating in seven starts and finished with a 5-2 record. Two seasons with Sean Payton and undergoing Lasik surgery seemed to help Winston correct some of his issues.

The arm talent is undeniable and he could be a quality two-year starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers – who are targeting him – as they develop a rookie quarterback like Malik Willis . As for these of the quarterbacks in NFL free agency, backup jobs and competitions result in one-year contracts.

NFL free agency predictions – Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater – Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1 year, $9 million

Marcus Mariota – Signs with Cleveland Browns – 1 year, $8 million

Andy Dalton – Signs with Miami Dolphins – 1 year, $6 million

Ryan Fitzpatrick – Signs with Chicago Bears – 1 year, $6.5 million

Mitchell Trubisky – Signs with New York Giants – 2 years, $15 million ($7.5M AAV)

Running backs find tough love in NFL free agency

Thanks to NFL teams signing long-term deals with the best running backs, the position is relatively weak in NFL free agency. You’re not going to find a workhorse among the group, everyone is best utilized in a committee backfield. Fortunately, there are a lot of great fits. Leonard Fournette would be the perfect complement to Austin Ekeler, Cordarrelle Patterson found the right scheme with the Atlanta Falcons and Melvin Gordon proved to be very effective in 2021. Just expect a lot of short contracts.

Predicting landing spots for top running backs

Melvin Gordon – Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1 year, $5 million

Cordarrelle Patterson – Re-signs with Atlanta Falcons – 2 years, $12 million ($6M AAV)

Rashaad Penny – Signs with Arizona Cardinals – 1 year, $4 million

James Conner – Signs with Seattle Seahawks – 1 year, $5.65 million

Raheem Mostert – Signs with Miami Dolphins – 1 year, $3 million

James White – Signs with Chicago Bears – 1 year, $2 million

Sony Michel – Signs with Houston Texans – 1 year, $3.75 million

Rob Gronkowski joins the Los Angeles Rams

Even if Tom Brady returns in 2022, it seems unlikely it will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rob Gronkowski seems confident his best friend won’t play next season. So, the future Hall of Famer goes to the Los Angeles Rams. He fits in perfectly with the atmosphere, will love Los Angeles and will have a great shot at a fifth Super Bowl ring. If not Los Angeles, he’ll team up with Joe Burrow .

NFL free agency predictions – Tight ends

Mike Gesicki – Signs with New York Jets – 4 years, $56 million ($14M AAV)

Dalton Schultz – Signs with Tennessee Titans – 3 years, $39 million ($13M AAV)

David Njoku – Re-signs with Cleveland Browns – 3 years, $36 million ($12M AAV)

Zach Ertz – Re-signs with Arizona Cardinals – 2 years, $20 million ($10M AAV)

C.J. Uzomah –Re-signs with Cincinnati Bengals – 2 years, $18 million ($9M AAV)

Evan Engram – Signs with Green Bay Packers – 1 year, $5 million

Seattle Seahawks land J.C. Jackson

It feels increasingly likely that J.C. Jackson won’t return to the New England Patriots in 2022. Bill Belichick’s loss is another team’s gain. Jackson is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and he’s exactly what the Seahawks need. It might take a four-year contract worth $18 million per season, but there’s no denying he’d fill a huge void in Seattle’s secondary.

Predicting landing spots for free agent defensive backs

Marcus Williams –Signs with New York Jets – 4 years, $65 million ($16.25M AAV)

Jessie Bates III – Franchise-tagged by Cincinnati Bengals – 1 year, $13 million

Stephon Gilmore – Signs with San Francisco 49ers – 2 years, $26 million ($13M AAV)

Carlton Davis –Signs with Houston Texans –4 years, $70 million ($17.5M AAV)

Tyrann Mathieu – Signs with Las Vegas Raiders – 3 years, $35 million ($15M AAV)

Darious Williams – Signs with Kansas City Chiefs – 2 years, $24 million ($12M AAV)

