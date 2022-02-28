ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Statement from Kyler Murray’s agent does nothing to change situation with Arizona Cardinals

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWLjk_0eRWYwoC00

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues to take his rift with the organization to the public court.

Earlier in the offseason, Murray deleted all evidence of the Cardinals’ organization from his social media profiles .

Rumors of discontent had grown strong since Murray and his Cardinals bombed out down the stretch — losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, the former No. 1 pick figured it made sense to utilize his agent in yet another statement sent through the media. In said statement, Erik Burkhardt of Select Sports Group made it clear that Kyler Murray is committed to the Cardinals as long as they back up the Brinks Truck for his client.

It’s a statement unlike anything we’ve seen around the NFL world in some time, and is usually reserved for negotiations behind the scenes.

“Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first Super Bowl in 33-plus years, there needs to be long-term stability for both the organization and himself. To overtly communicate Kyler’s desire to be the Cardinals’ long-term QB, we sent a detailed contract proposal to the organization.”

Statement from Kyler Murray, via agent Erik Burkhardt (February 28, 2022)

To be clear, Murray is making it known he wants to remain a member of the Cardinals and lead the fledgling organization to Super Bowl contention. His reps are also making it clear this will only happen if the Cardinals pony up a lucrative long-term contract extension.

“It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already two-time Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from three wins before his arrival to 11 wins and their first playoff appearance in five years,” Burkhardt’s statement read.

Related: Highest-paid NFL QBs of 2022

Kyler Murray’s public dog and pony show won’t do QB any favors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nOst_0eRWYwoC00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Generally, organizations frown upon releases we just read from Murray’s agent. They like to do things behind the scenes. By making his contract demands public, Murray is creating the possibility of a new rift growing.

In fact, the Cardinals’ brass had already made it clear they envision the former No. 1 pick being the face of the franchise before this statement was made public record. They’re also open to an extension this offseason.

“These contracts, especially the quarterback contracts, are very complicated. Most of the big ones are done further down the road (of the offseason.) I think Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were done in the summertime, others were done in the summertime. So we’ve got time.”

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on Kyler Murray contract situation

Legitimate questions surrounding Kyler Murray contract extension

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0fJ4_0eRWYwoC00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the course of the past decade, six quarterbacks have signed massive contract extensions before their fourth season in the NFL. Murray is first-time eligible this offseason, which makes his public stance even more confusing.

Of the six that have agreed to new deals after just three NFL seasons, it’s certainly a mixed bag.

Of those six, only two suited up with the teams that they signed said extensions with last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZrqm_0eRWYwoC00 Also Read:
Projecting NFL contract extensions for top players in 2022

Both Goff and Wentz were jettisoned from their original squads after some major struggles. Watson sat out last season after requesting a trade and with the quarterback facing allegations of sexual misconduct .

While Murray is his own entity here, it’s hard to ignore the mixed bags teams have had extending quarterbacks after just three seasons. His lack of true progression a season ago adds another layer to this.

These still represent Pro Bowl-caliber numbers. At issue here were Murray’s struggles down the stretch. He accounted for 20 total touchdowns and five turnovers during Arizona’s 7-0 start to the 2021 season. The Cardinals went 2-5 in Murray’s final seven regular-season starts with the quarterback accounting for nine total touchdowns and five turnovers.

We have absolutely no idea what Murray’s camp demanded in a contract extension behind the scenes. But given the fact that they pointed to the ever-evolving quarterback market (for good reason), a hometown discount won’t be in the cards.

That is to say, Murray will likely demand north of $40 million annually on a long-term deal. This would put him right there with Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys as the third highest-paid player in the NFL.

Placing public pressure on the Cardinals’ brass to get something done won’t change what Bidwell and Co. do behind the scenes. It seems to be a clear miscalculation on the part of Murray and his agent.

Time will tell on this front.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers targeting these 3 quarterbacks in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace Ben Roethlisberger at least temporarily with one of these three quarterbacks in 2022 NFL free agency. With Ben Roethlisberger having called it a career, the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to find his short-term successor in the wonderful world of NFL free agency. As it stands...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Rams#American Football#Select Sports Group#The Brinks Truck#Super Bowl
NESN

This Team Reportedly Planned To Pursue Tom Brady, Sean Payton In 2022

One of the New England Patriots’ biggest rivals reportedly had sky-high hopes for a new head coach-quarterback duo in 2022. Before being targeted in a class-action discrimination lawsuit by former head coach Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins planned to pursue both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason, according to a report Monday from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
NFL
247Sports

Mel Kiper releases latest 2022 Mock Draft with trades ahead of NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway, as draft prospects have descended on Indianapolis. Drills are set to get underway later this week, and Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft before things get ramped up, with a couple of trades highlighting the first round. The quarterback position has not...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Colts, Steelers, 49ers Mentioned As Possible Destinations For Stephon Gilmore

This year’s free-agent class is deep at several positions, one of them being at cornerback. Some impactful players could be on the move in the secondary, one of them being the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Stephon Gilmore. Among the teams who could be landing spots are the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams High On Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported two teams have shown interest in a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “Steelers and Commanders both highly intrigued by Jimmy G, according to sources. Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada wants to deploy RPO – not dissimilar 2 the offense Garrappolo ran with the Niners. Ron Rivera not only believes his team can win now, but has over $30M in cap as well,” Schultz said.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians says Tom Brady 'slammed' door on comeback, talks potential Jameis Winston reunion

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday the team will "always leave the light on" for Tom Brady if the star quarterback wants to postpone his retirement. But head coach Bruce Arians is confident Brady is staying home for good. Addressing reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine later Tuesday, Arians said the QB "slammed" the door on a potential comeback when the two last spoke, suggesting the Buccaneers will be forced to explore a thin crop of available replacements for 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy