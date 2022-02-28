ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Finland to send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in policy shift

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Finland i s joining the growing number of countries that are providing weapons and other military supplies to arm Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Finland will supply Ukraine with 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 cartridges for the rifles, 1,500 single-shot anti-tank weapons, and 70,000 combat ration packages in a break from a long-standing policy of not supplying weapons to war zones, according to a statement on Monday from the Ministry of Defense.


TALE OF THE TAPE: HOW THE RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN MILITARIES MEASURE UP

"The President of the Republic has decided, on the proposal of the Government, that Finland will also provide armed assistance to Ukraine . The decision is historic for Finland," Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

Finland has maintained itself as a nonaligned country militarily since 1956, according to Reuters .

"The material package now being presented takes into account Finland's own defense needs and what kind of help Ukraine needs," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen wrote in a tweet. "Help will be delivered as soon as possible."

On Sunday, Finland approved sending bulletproof vests, helmets, and first aid kits to Ukraine. The government also authorized the transfer of cannons in Estonia to Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned against Finland seeking NATO membership, saying it would have "serious military and political repercussions." Despite the threats from Russia, Marin has indicated that Finland has "no acute discussions" underway about applying to NATO.

"We are viewing the course taken by Finland’s leadership to continue the policy of military nonalignment as an important factor of ensuring security in northern Europe," Marin said, according to state media reports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antti Kaikkonen
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Sanna Marin
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Estonia#Nato#The Ministry Of Defense#Finnish#Ett Suomi#P T S#Reuters#Russian Foreign Ministry
WEKU

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies and airfields in fresh attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy