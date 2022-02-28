Finland to send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in policy shift

Finland i s joining the growing number of countries that are providing weapons and other military supplies to arm Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Finland will supply Ukraine with 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 cartridges for the rifles, 1,500 single-shot anti-tank weapons, and 70,000 combat ration packages in a break from a long-standing policy of not supplying weapons to war zones, according to a statement on Monday from the Ministry of Defense.



TALE OF THE TAPE: HOW THE RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN MILITARIES MEASURE UP

"The President of the Republic has decided, on the proposal of the Government, that Finland will also provide armed assistance to Ukraine . The decision is historic for Finland," Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

Finland has maintained itself as a nonaligned country militarily since 1956, according to Reuters .

"The material package now being presented takes into account Finland's own defense needs and what kind of help Ukraine needs," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen wrote in a tweet. "Help will be delivered as soon as possible."

On Sunday, Finland approved sending bulletproof vests, helmets, and first aid kits to Ukraine. The government also authorized the transfer of cannons in Estonia to Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned against Finland seeking NATO membership, saying it would have "serious military and political repercussions." Despite the threats from Russia, Marin has indicated that Finland has "no acute discussions" underway about applying to NATO.

"We are viewing the course taken by Finland’s leadership to continue the policy of military nonalignment as an important factor of ensuring security in northern Europe," Marin said, according to state media reports.