DIY Perfume For Kids

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for DIY caramel popcorn. The hardest part is waiting for your caramel popcorn to cool before you eat it!. Did you know that popcorn comes in different shapes? There are two main kinds: butterfly (also called snowflake) and mushroom. Most of the popcorn you get at the movies or buy as kernels in the supermarket is the butterfly shape, which pops up light and fluffy with lots of “wings” sticking out. Caramel popcorn, however, is often made with mushroom popcorn, which has a rounder shape (like a mushroom with a cap) and a more sturdy texture. Both popcorn shapes work for this recipe, but if you find mushroom popcorn in a specialty store or online, give it a try in caramel popcorn!
