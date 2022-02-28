ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Back to the Rock – Episode 12 ‘Into the Trash’

By Evan G
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy this point in the season, I worry there isn’t too much else to say about Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. How many times do y’all want to read the ToughPigs gang say that it’s basically the perfect modern Muppet production? I mean, look, it is. Back to the Rock...

103.7 THE LOON

Scorpions, ‘Rock Believer': Album Review

"The king of riffs is back in town," Klaus Meine declares at the start of Scorpions' new album. And they are not holding anything in reserve. Though it's an old showbiz conceit, there was some genuine concern about whether the long-lived group would follow up 2015's Return to Forever, a 50th-anniversary commemoration that itself seemed like an effort to produce. Scorpions themselves seemed truly uncertain if they had it in them to do another one, to find the proverbial gas in the tank.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
MUSIC
B102.7

Rock the Shrine is Back in Sioux Falls!

The El Riad Shrine Chanters are bringing back Rock the Shrine featuring Pop Rocks. Last year the event was cancelled due to Covid-19. It was quite a hit to the community and The Chanters because Rock the Shrine helps support The Shrine and all of the work they do in the community.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary – Episodes 1.07 and 1.08 – Double Review

Abbott Elementary continues delivering its precious messages and with a new episode tonight let us do a quick recap of the latest two episodes of the show. 1.07 – With the previous volunteer art teacher retiring, Janine recommends her old college friend Sahar to take the gig. Sahar, a local clearly too cool for school artist, comes in just in time for Melissa’s favourite art project of the year: reading Peter Rabbit and then making Styrofoam plate bunnies after. It’s a sentimental project for Melissa as she claims “it’s the first thing she did as a teacher that the kids liked” and has been doing it for 15 years. She’s so invested in it she even bought brand new copies of the book for the kids with her own money. Janine shares the excitement but Sahar wants to take a different approach as she finds the book dated. Janine being the beta in their dynamic sort of goes with her flow, but knows better than to aggravate Melissa and asks for time to try and break it to her with ease. Sahar ignores her and Melissa gets justifiably angry when Sahar negates her years standing tradition. A common ground seems to be met where besides the paper plate bunnies Janine and Sahar come up with an idea they should also have a larger art installation, by recreating the garden. Originally both Janine and Melissa are impressed by the result, but when Melissa notices that Sahar and the kids have used the new books to make the garden she loses it. Janine calms her down and tries to talk to Sahar about how she took it too far and they should both apologise to Melissa, and that’s when Sahar shows her true colours, berating Janine and calling her a conformist. It’s the last straw for Janine to send her on her way. She tries to apologise to Melissa, who’ll have none of it. She’s just proud Janine stood up for what is right and for being a real person.
EDUCATION
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

