ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Funded: Spark Capital raised $2.1B for two new funds targeting early and growth stage startups

By Cromwell Schubarth
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The venture firm's new funds combined have about $750 million more capital than the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Palo Alto-based Electric Capital raises $1 billion fund to invest in cryptocurrency and blockchain startups

Yet another venture firm has raised a massive fund focused on cryptocurrency- and blockchain-related startups. Electric Capital announced its new $1 billion fund Tuesday. The Palo Alto firm plans to use its new capital to invest in cryptocurrency networks, Web3 protocols and other blockchain-enabled businesses, according to a blog post.
PALO ALTO, CA
San Francisco Business Times

Here's why this Bay Area venture firm is putting big money into cryptocurrency and Web3 startups

To Ed Roman, cryptocurrencies and related technologies have the potential to revolutionize both the internet and the massive financial services industry. The initial phases of the internet brought with them e-commerce, streaming video and social media. So-called Web3 technologies represent the next big wave, Roman, co-founder and managing partner of venture firm Hack VC, told the Business Journal.
MARKETS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Early Money: A developer of synthetic animal fats raised a $3.9 million seed round

Do you prefer plant-based meats but miss the savory, melt-in-your-mouth flavor of animal fat?. Yali Biosciences Inc. is trying to solve this very problem. The San Francisco startup is developing plant-based fats that mimic the taste, texture and chemical properties of animal fats — with far less impact on the environment. Yali plans to offer them to developers of plant-based meats to use in place of coconut oil, which such companies largely depend on today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spark Capital#Silicon Valley#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Bay Area startups are urgently relocating their Ukrainian workforces amid Russia's invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced Bay Area startups to figure out what to do about their Ukrainian operations and workforces. Three of the companies with a significant presence in the Eastern European country said they are relocating workers to safety outside of it. One of them, Just Answer LLC, is also paying the salaries of those who want to stay and fight for their country.
BUSINESS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Zendesk terminates offer to buy SurveyMonkey parent

Activist investors at both companies opposed the deal, which was valued at $4.1 billion when announced in October. Meet your MENTORS in: C-Suite Engineering Finance Marketing Nonprofit Human Resources/Business Development Entrepreneur. Silicon Valley C-Suite Awards 2022. Our C-Suite Awards recognize Silicon Valley's top executives for their contribution and commitment to...
BUSINESS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
874
Followers
3K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose

Comments / 0

Community Policy