KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews said they responded to calls about a fire near a home at 4534 Ellistown Road in East Knox County on Tuesday. They said when they arrived around 2:10 p.m. they found a two-car garage that was completely on fire. They said the owner of the garage was at home when a neighbor saw the fire and told him about it.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO