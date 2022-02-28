Phoenix police identify 3 homicide victims found in a lot

PHOENIX (AP) — Police on Monday released the names of three people found dead in a vacant lot in south Phoenix last month.

All three were homicide victims and police said their investigation was ongoing.

Police said the three bodies have been identified as 28-year-old Herminio Perez Ramirez, 21-year-old Isauro Martinez Dominguez and 16-year-old Abimael Jimenez Morenos.

Police said all three victims had obvious signs of trauma, but they have not released any information on how the three were killed.