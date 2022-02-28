ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Hulk Hogan Announces Divorce From 2nd Wife Jennifer, Has New GF

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulk Hogan is no longer married ... the WWE legend just announced he has divorced his 2nd wife, Jennifer McDaniel, and already has a new GF. "Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 1

wrestlinginc.com

Hulk Hogan Confirms Divorce And New Girlfriend

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has confirmed his divorce from Jennifer McDaniel. Hogan took to Twitter this afternoon to address social media photos of he and his new girlfriend, a woman named Sky. Hogan confirmed that he is officially divorced from Jennifer, who he tied the knot with on December 14, 2010.
RELATIONSHIPS
MLive

‘Jersey Shore’ star’s husband files for divorce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick has been served divorce papers by her husband, Chris Larangeira, according to multiple reports. The former Staten Islander, 35, and her sanitation worker husband, 42, married in November 2019 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson Separates From Wife, and His Mom Is to Blame

90 Day Fiance couple Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra have decided to separate, citing Johnson's mother, Debbie, as one of the main reasons. The couple announced the change in their relationship status during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life Tell All episode on Friday. Johnson and Guerra were married for less than a year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops. TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his room at Resorts World. According to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mama June's New Boyfriend Arrested

"Mama June" Shannon has been working hard to get back on track since her release from rehab and her drug arrest in 2019 for cocaine possession. Shannon seemed to be on a great path after avoiding time behind bars, serving community service and ditching ex-boyfriend Geno Doak. She has been repairing her relationship with her daughters and even has a new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, to help her get back in shape.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance never fails to introduce us to some of the wackiest TV characters that reality TV has ever seen. We’ve met cat-loving mama’s boys like Colt Johnson (and his mother Debbie Johnson, who’s a star in her own right.) Additionally, the over-the-top diva twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva managed to get […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Posts Cryptic Messages About Getting Stabbed In The Back

Speculation about what will likely be an infamous cast trip in Aspen for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues. We already know that Kathy Hilton signaled her husband via Instagram to get her home. She explained that it had nothing to do with the trip itself but rather that she was alone in the […] The post Kyle Richards Posts Cryptic Messages About Getting Stabbed In The Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘What Chu Talkin Bout Willis?!’ Todd Bridges and Cynthia Bailey Have Heated Fight On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Cynthia Bailey thought she left the drama behind on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the reality star recently went at it with Todd Bridges on Celebrity Big Brother. Thursday’s live feeds revealed an epic showdown between the Different Strokes star and veteran supermodel. While the cameras didn’t capture the actual fight, audio from the bathroom picked up Bridges and Bailey hurling F-bombs at each other, Heavy reports.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Life and Style Weekly

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira Split: He Files for Divorce Amid Marriage Drama

It’s over (again)! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from the reality star, Life & Style confirmed on Monday, February 7. Larangeira cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months,” in his January 20, 2022 filing as the reason for their divorce, according to documents obtained by Life & Style. The Staten Island, New York, resident asked a judge to incorporate the terms of the former couple’s marital settlement agreement in the divorce.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca Still Together?

Are Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca still together? The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple seemed to get off on the wrong foot amid speculation that Mahogany wasn’t real and that she was catfishing Ben. After proving she isn’t fake, they seemed to hit bump after bump in the road to making their long-distance relationship work. Keep scrolling below for an update to find out if they are still dating today after cameras stopped rolling.
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Hulk Hogan & Jennifer McDaniel Split

Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, 68, and his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, 48, have called it quits — and he’s already moved on!. On Monday, Hogan announced their split on social media and broke the news that he’s dating a woman named Sky. He tweeted, “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Modesto Bee

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Mike Berk and Ximena Morales Split Less Than 1 Year After Engagement

It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Mike Berk and Ximena Morales have split less than one year after their engagement, a source exclusively tells In Touch. Their breakup comes on the heels of rumors that the couple had called it quits after Ximena, 24, uploaded then deleted a TikTok of her looking loved-up with a man who was not Mike. In the clip, which was reposted by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates on February 17, a series of photos and videos of Ximena and the dark-haired mystery man played on the screen. The video was set to a romantic Spanish-language song titled “Jaque Mate” by Juanse.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Natalie Has a Complete Breakdown After Mike Tells Her He Wants a Divorce (Exclusive)

Natalie faces an incredibly painful moment in this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special, streaming Friday on Discovery+. Natalie's estranged husband, Mike, tells her it's time to finally make their split official, and since Natalie doesn't have a green card, she most likely will have to return to her home country, Ukraine.
SEQUIM, WA

