Among the most divisive streamers on all of Twitch is Trainwreckstv. Considered to be a terrible person by some due to his flippant promotion of gambling on stream, as well as antics that include misogynistic rants, Trainwrecks — whose real name is Travis Niknam — just cannot stay away from controversy for any prolonged period of time, particularly when it comes to his brand of content. It's become so bad, in fact, that some other streamers, such as xQc, have sworn off gambling streaming and proponents of it. Despite the stigma attached to gambling streams, Trainwrecks has continued to build upon his niche. Surprisingly, it actually worked out for once.

