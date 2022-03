Ruth's Chris brands itself as a high-quality steakhouse experience. The chain restaurant group has more than 150 locations between the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and is known for its upscale trappings and price tags to match (via The Daily Meal). According to the restaurant's website, founder Ruth Fertel purchased a New Orleans restaurant that was then known as Chris Steak House after mortgaging her home for $22,000 back in 1965. But when a fire destroyed the restaurant, Ruth was forced to relocate, and the new location came with an updated moniker: from Chris Steak House to Ruth's Chris Steak House.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO