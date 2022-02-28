ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucca Delicatessen

By Team Infatuation
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From the outside, Lucca's looks like a tiny Italian deli that got lost on its way over to Columbus Avenue. But...

The Infatuation

Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop

Like Larry's and Pat's, there are lots of places in Philly named after some guy serving up packed cheesesteaks. But at Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop, you can get one of those stuffed sandwiches along with burgers, a cheesy hot sausage, milkshakes, and a pineapple sundae topped with chunks of the refreshing fruit and fudge. The throwback-styled shop is like walking into the set of Happy Days, and it's one of the few cheesesteak spots we seek out on a casual weeknight.
RESTAURANTS
Chengdu Impression

Chengdu Impression

The original Chengdu Impression is in Lincoln Park, and the one in Wicker Park is the second (and much newer) location. But the menu is almost identical, which is great news because this casual Chinese spot is great. Their specialty is Sichuan cuisine, and dishes like cold noodle salad, shrimp with crispy rice, mapo tofu, and mala fish filet are all incredible. The bright, airy dining room works well for a relaxed weeknight dinner, and it's also worth noting is that they do a fantastic job with carryout: Our scallion pancakes always manage to stay crispy despite the 15+ minute car ride to our house.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

SandwichesinEast Austin

The East Side got a much-needed Italian sandwich shop with La Matta, located at Fifth and Comal. You can expect excellent sandwiches topped with things like prosciutto, mortadella, and sopressata, but they also serve charcuterie boards, salads, and homemade burrata and mozzarella. It's a great option for quick weekday takeout or for enjoying some wine, meat, and cheese on the patio, and if you're in need of a quick cup of coffee, they do that too.
RESTAURANTS
L&E Oyster Bar

L&E Oyster Bar

You'll find L&E on a particularly charming stretch in Silver Lake, on a crowded block that looks ripped from a Thomas Kinkade painting. The low-key seafood bistro is a neighborhood hang in every sense of the word: a reliable place to chill, a cafe right on the sidewalk, perfect for slurping oysters and sipping champagne. It's a restaurant for Silver Lake people, where you'll see couples on dates, groups of friends gossiping over oyster towers, and mysterious solo diners reading something Sally Rooney.
RESTAURANTS
#Olive Oil#Food Drink#Lucca Delicatessen#Italian
SushiinLower East Side

SushiinLower East Side

Do we need any more sushi omakase counters in NYC? Don't answer that. It doesn't matter. They'll just keep on opening anyway. Matsunori on the Lower East Side stands out because of its reasonable pricing and casual feel. For $68, you'll get 12 pieces of high-quality and decently-varied fish, plus an appetizer, a handroll, and homemade mochi for dessert. Fish highlights include soft-then-crunchy needlefish and a crispy piece of eel with a tiny square of melted foie gras on top. Matsunori uses their blowtorches more than we've seen at other similar places—but slightly charred yellowtail tastes delicious, so we have no problem with that. Book a date at one of their five nightly seatings, and make sure to stop at September Wine & Spirits nearby for wine or sake. This place is currently BYOB.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

AmericaninBeverly Hills

On paper, the concept of Matū is sort of absurd. This dimly-lit spot in Beverly Hills specializes in a five-course prix-fixe menu consisting of various premium Wagyu beef dishes. It's an indulgence of the highest variety, and yet, when we actually dined there, we were taken aback at how toned-down and sensible the whole experience felt. For starters, the prix-fixe menu is $78. Sure, that's a lot of money and no one should be mistaking Matū for a casual Tuesday night dinner spot, but to be eating five courses of premium meat on S. Beverly Blvd. for under $100 is a good value. Secondly, the food is excellent and coursed out in a way that doesn't feel like a grotesque meat parade. You'll sip clear earthy beef broth, sample thinly-sliced pieces of NY strip steak, and finish with a wood-fired ribeye and perfectly-cooked broccolini. Matū is the kind of place where celebrating something feels euphoric—whether it's a promotion, anniversary, or simply surviving the previous month—without having to constantly check the prices.
RESTAURANTS
Electric Burrito

Electric Burrito

When fries wind up in burritos, it can go one of two ways. Either the fries are drastically soggy and weigh the whole operation down, or they're the perfect golden, crispy additions to your handheld meal. At Electric Burrito on St. Marks, expect the latter. This counter-service spot's California burritos—like what you'd find at a stand in San Diego—use french fries in place of rice, but you can also order their Conga burritos which are just as noteworthy and come with beans, rice, crema, and your choice of protein.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Michelina Artisan Boulanger

Suggesting a catch-up meal at The Original Farmers Market at The Grove might induce some serious side-eye from your friends. Here's how to do it right - go before 11am for breakfast when the market is just waking up and the throngs of tourists haven't left their Santa Monica hotels yet. While there are several good breakfast options here, Michelina Artisan Boulanger stands out. This French bakery/counter is located in the heart of the market, but when you're here it still feels like you're hanging out at a quiet sidewalk cafe. Order anything that catches your eye from the baked good case (the perfectly moist chocolate almond croissant is a favorite), a few tartines, and the silky Parisienne omelette.
FOOD & DRINKS
Talea Beer Co.

Talea Beer Co.

If you're at all interested in bright, refreshing sour beer or the city's newest breweries, bump Talea in Williamsburg to the top of your drinking to-do list. Talea's beers are often fruit-forward, even if they're not technically sours - like a hazy double IPA made with papaya and lime. Bring a group of friends, and show up close to when they open on weekends if you don't have a reservation (since it gets packed during peak hours). We like their $20 flights if you're drinking in the open taproom that looks like a coworking space you'd actually want to spend eight hours in, but you can always grab a four-pack to-go and head to McCarren Park a block away.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Independent Pizzeria

Whenever we want to eat a personal pizza chased with a tallboy, The Indie always hits the spot. Their incredible pies are thin, blistery, and have flawless cheese-to-sauce ratios. It's also important to note that they make something that very few places (if any) do in Seattle: the clam pie. Their version is salty and creamy, and comes with a lemon wedge that brings it all together. Sure, every pizza here is wonderful, but make you sure you order the clam pie. You can go ahead and cancel that New England vacation afterwards. Note that there are only about two dozen seats, so get there at 5pm when they open, or return the next day at 5pm when they open.
RESTAURANTS
Patrizi's

Patrizi's

Located at The Vortex on Manor, Patrizi's is an outdoor Italian spot serving way better pasta than you'd ever expect from a food truck. All of the pasta - from the cacio e pepe to the pomodoro - is made on-site and everything on the menu is under $13, which means you can eat really well here and still have money leftover for a shaved ice from the trailer in the parking lot on your way out.
RESTAURANTS
Wayward Vegan Cafe

Wayward Vegan Cafe

Wayward Vegan Cafe is the friendly greasy-spoon diner that would be a massively successful franchise on a meat-free alien planet. Breakfast is served all day, and the menu covers everything from fake chicken and waffles to fried (fake) mozzarella wedges and meat-less-ball subs. Whatever you do, don't skip the tempeh bacon - it has enough crunch and liquid smoke to taste like the real thing. Well, almost.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

MexicaninDowntown Austin

La Condesa serves light-ish Mexican food that won't immobilize you. Their plates are small - but the colorful interior and excellent margaritas (they're some of our favorite in the city) make up for it. It's a big space that's great for groups, and for impressing out-of-towners who don't understand there's more than one type of salsa. Be sure to make a reservation.
RESTAURANTS
Hashtag Poki

Hashtag Poki

Ever had poke so perfect you contemplated breaking your lease to go live on a boat in the Pacific and pursue a hunter-gatherer lifestyle? If the answer is no, one trip to Hashtag Poki in Berkeley will change that to an emphatic yes. Ordering at this counter-service, takeout-only spot in...
BERKELEY, CA
Jacob's Pickles

Jacob's Pickles

If you're going to brunch at Jacob's Pickles, bring a handful of Tums and a big group of friends—then order a bunch of heavy Southern comfort food with reckless abandon. There are ribs and catfish tacos on the menu, but what you really come here for are the otherworldly biscuit "sandwiches" that are actually just huge piles of food that happen to include bread on the top and the bottom. You won't have room for anything else, but not getting something pickled here would just be disrespectful. There's pickle brine all over the cocktail menu as well as a Bloody B.L.T. that comes with bacon and a jalapeño pickled egg.
RESTAURANTS
The X Pot

The X Pot

The X Pot is a futuristic new hot pot restaurant that just opened in the South Loop. What makes it futuristic? Robot servers, along with elaborate light projections and thematic soundscapes. So yes, this place is a rather absurd production, but it's also fun and the hot pot is good. The pots are served individually (each seat has its own burner) and you get your choice of soup. We like the medium spicy Szechuan, which has a nice amount of spice and goes great with the wagyu ribeye, lamb shoulder, and ox aorta. While the robots might bring you your selection of ingredients, humans are on hand to take orders. And, presumably, to rescue you from the robots should they gain sentience and revolt.
RESTAURANTS
CaribbeaninEast Austin

CaribbeaninEast Austin

Sometimes, a building finds itself in a situation where it's playing some weird, inanimate version of musical chairs with restaurants rotating in and out every couple of years. In Austin's case, it's that corner spot next to Counter Cafe near 6th and Chicon. Over the years we've seen it play host to a couple different restaurants, a tiki bar, and, at one point, a really big USPS office. Fortunately for you, there's still a tiny post office next door, so there's no need to resort to pigeons, owls, or any other alternative methods of mail transport.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

AmericaninWest Hollywood

Ardor is one of the wildest nights you can have at an LA restaurant right now. It's technically the ground-floor restaurant at The West Hollywood Edition hotel, but walking into its sprawling dining room feels like you've stepped on to some Miami mega-yacht that's been completely suspended from all time and space. Staff greets you in floor-length white satin sheath gowns, accent lights jut out from tropical plants like you're walking a knock-off Fenty runway, and everyone else will either be watching TikTok or recording something for TikTok. Ardor takes people-watching to Olympic levels, but in the event you tire from witnessing international gazillionaires be monsters to anyone refilling their water glass, the good news is there's solid food. Standouts include pillowy milk bread topped with dried tomatoes, shrimp plancha in a creamy scampi sauce, and some of the best onion rings we've ever eaten. Ardor isn't for everyone—or every day— but if you're in the market for an over-the-top meal where money isn't a problem, this hotel restaurant is one of the best shows in town.
RESTAURANTS
Pizzetta 211

Pizzetta 211

At this small neighborhood spot in the Richmond, thin-crust pizzas are the name of the game. There are three permanent pies, plus three biweekly-rotating versions with things like fried eggs and bacon or spicy coppa with olives and red onions. Each is about the size of a frisbee, so you can definitely finish one on your own, or just share a few with the table. The golden-brown crust snaps nicely when you bite into it, and is more structurally sound than an award-winning Lego creation. We like to come to the walk-up-only spot with a casual midweek date, or a small group of friends we haven't seen in a while. Finish things off with the flourless chocolate cake or whatever daily dessert is on deck, especially if it involves their brown butter shortbread.
BarinAllapattah

BarinAllapattah

There's pretty much always a live band playing at this divey bar in Allapattah, and things definitely tilt towards rock here. It's got those kind of walls you're slightly afraid to touch and bathrooms that make you want to hold it until you get home. But the multi-room space attracts the kind of young, creative crowd you used to find in Wynwood before it got swallowed by developers.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained

