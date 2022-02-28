When you're in the mood for some down-home, Southern comfort food but don't have time to drive to Grandma's for her own cookin', one option is to go to Kentucky Fried Chicken. The international fast food chain, which was started in the 1950s by the famous Colonel Sanders himself, now has more than 25,000 locations around the world, and a massive fanbase to match. The chain's claim to fame is its crunchy fried chicken, of course — which is still made with its OG secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices. But also boasts finger-licking sides, including crispy fries, fluffy mashed potatoes drowning in gravy, creamy coleslaw, and flaky biscuits.

