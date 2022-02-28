Blue Barn Gourmet

Brunch is a great pastime, but sometimes you’re just too busy to pick at some kind of elaborate pancake stack. If you don’t have time to linger but also don’t want to settle for takeout, Mainstay Provisions is the place. It’s a specialty market that doubles as a cafe, complete with a bunch of standing tables overlooking an open garage door that’s perfect for nicer weather. And despite the general grab-and-go atmosphere in here, it works well for a lowkey scramble, brioche french toast, shakshuka, or even biscuits and gravy while catching up with a friend or two. Their homemade buttermilk english muffins are fantastic, so find a way to order those, whether it be in the form of avocado toast or a breakfast sandwich.

