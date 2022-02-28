ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Slain Pupil’s Ghost Allegedly Walks Auditorium East Of Twin Falls

By Greg Jannetta
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people are haunted by their time spent sitting at a school desk filling page after page with notes, but these types of hauntings were inspired by boredom and a sense of confinement. An educational institute northeast of Twin Falls is said to be haunted by something else entirely....

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho Should Adopt Inmate Child Program in Twin Falls

Childcare is tough to find these days. With the worker shortage continuing across the country, daycares are short-staffed, baby sitters and nannies are charging through the roof, and it is hard to find people you can trust. There is a true childcare issue in this country, and it has parents struggling to find someone to trust to watch their kids. With daycares full, parents are forced to find alternatives, and it is no wonder so many are turning down jobs to stay home. This brings me to the idea of a program that would help parents, children, and other members of society as well.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

What Would You Do? Teen Isolated and Questioned in Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you had a child at an establishment and they got pulled into an office and questioned? They are asked to hand over an object that is theirs and is being isolated in an office with the owner? This is a real scenario that allegedly took place recently in Twin Falls, and the backlash on social media has led to parents wondering how they would react if it had been their child.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Bothersome Beavers Got Tossed Out Of Idaho Planes 74 Yrs Ago

Oh, we love this story. It never gets old telling it. Yes, Idaho used planes and parachutes to relocate bothersome beavers. There is even video evidence of the encounter. I have no idea why I love talking about this so much. Maybe because it sounds completely made up but is 100 percent true. Some professional trappers in Idaho packed beavers into ventilated boxes, placed them on airplanes, put a parachute on the boxes, and threw them out of the airplanes.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Education
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Government
95.7 KEZJ

Construction on Burley LDS Temple Begins in June

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground in June for the temple in Burley. The Latter-day Saints Church announced June 4, as the groundbreaking date for the seventh temple in Idaho. The temple, used for specific religious ceremonies, will be built on a little more than 10 acres on the southeast side of Burley overlooking the Snake River. "Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the 'house of the Lord' and the most sacred places of worship on the earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church to participate in sacred ceremonies. These include marriages to unite families forever and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living," said the church in a prepared statement. The church said Elder Brent Nielson, of the Quorum of the Seventy, will preside over the invitation-only ceremony.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Snow Returns to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Winter weather moved into southern Idaho a little more than a week from the beginning of spring. The U.S. National Weather Service in Boise issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern part of the state from the Oregon border to the Wyoming border. The Idaho Transportation Department reported a number of roads were snow-covered or wet and slushy, including parts of Interstate 84 and Interstate 86. U.S. Highway 30 from Buhl to Burley is also seeing snow cover on the roadway with some parts covered in water. U.S. Highway 93 headed into Nevada was also snow-covered. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office warned drivers Wednesday morning to use caution as they head out, "Give yourself plenty of time to travel to your destination, slow down, allow plenty of distance between your vehicle and others, put down your device."
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

10 Sexy TikTok Usernames That Only Make Sense To Someone In Idaho

I-Da-Ho-You-Da-Ho Ah yes, the Idaho joke that everyone is sick of hearing. Embrace the outdated and overused joke. It gives interesting character to the username world. Idaho potatoes are the sexiest of all the potatoes. I can dig this. 3. Fry-Saucey. Everyone loves fry sauce. It makes everything it touches...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#College#Security Camera#Ghost#Pocatello High School#Byu
95.7 KEZJ

The Best Direction to Go for Scenic Drive Near Twin Falls

When it comes to living in Twin Falls, there is so much beauty in the area, but it does take some driving to get to many of it. There are beautiful mountains to the north, the South Hills to the south, the drive to Hagerman to the west is stunning and to the east, you will eventually hit beauty in Idaho Falls and Wyoming if you go far enough. Idaho is a beautiful state and when you decide to take a scenic drive to get out of the house, it opens up a debate of which direction should you go?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Jerome County ID Woman Missing; Possibly Endangered

A Jerome County woman has been featured on a statewide database for missing Idahoans. Her last date of contact was more than two years ago. Have you seen Lilian Diaz-Gomez? Her profile was shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. According to the website, she hasn't had contact with family since March 6, 2020.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls is Home to Over 100 Cats

Twin Falls is home to some beautiful areas. There is the canyon, the South Hills, and many hidden places to explore, but one of the prettiest areas is Rock Creek Park. If you are new to the area, it isn't the easiest place to find, but once you find it and explore the area, you will fall in love with it. The stream, the cliffs, walking trail and the wildlife all make it a great place to escape for an afternoon. There is one part about it that seems to stand out though that makes this place a little different than other parks in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls County Arrest Man after SWAT Response Near Curry

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls County man is facing several charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at a neighbor that resulted in an hours-long stand-off Saturday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Dudley Macneil, 66, is facing felony aggravated assault following the nine-hour long standoff with the SWAT team and sheriff's deputies.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

2022 Filer Gun Show Coming Up Later This Month

Living in Idaho, owning a gun is pretty much a requirement. It has been a joke that when you move here, they hand you a gun at the border and if you buy a home a gun comes with it as well. While these are not true, it does show how popular they are in the state and especially in the Twin Falls area. If you don't own one you should, and if you do own one you should own more. A great place to find everything you need is often at gun shows and there is one taking place this month in the Twin Falls area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Buhl Has Furry Adorable Residents Taking Over the Town

The wildlife in Idaho is beautiful, sometimes cute, sometimes dangerous, and can be delicious too. The wild animals in the area are a huge part of living in Idaho, and it is not uncommon to see some sort of beautiful creature every day. It doesn't take long to find out which animals are overpopulated and which ones are rare to see. It is common knowledge that rock chucks are everywhere and seem to take over certain parts of town, but there is another animal that is quickly taking over a town in Twin Falls county.
BUHL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Treasure Valley Moms Go Wild: Allegedly Steal Restaurant Sign

A Treasure Valley area restaurant is looking for a pair of self-proclaimed 'moms gone wild' who allegedly heisted their restaurant sign. Fanci Freez is a Boise area hamburger and shakes diner that makes some of the best burgers and shakes in the Boise area. I know because I've been there and have eaten more than my weight in food during a recent visit.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Investigating Road Rage on 3700 North

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were forced off the road in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon southwest of Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a driver in a white SUV forced multiple people off the road at around 5:20 p.m. on 3700 N between 2600 and 2800 East. The SUV had been headed west. The sheriff's office is asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or were one of those forced off the road, to call the area dispatch center, SIRCOMM, at 208-735-1911 to speak with a deputy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Sheriff: Call Would Have Spared Manpower in Search for BASE Jumper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says a simple phone call would have spared valuable resources and manpower earlier this week when an abandoned parachute was seen floating in the Snake River. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, someone spotted a BASE jumper's parachute floating in the river Tuesday afternoon promoting emergency crews to search for the missing jumper in the canyon. A boat was launched on the river and other first responders searched from the canyon rim. Area hospitals were called to see if anyone had checked in with injuries. The sheriff's office says a witness informed them they'd seen a man climb out of the canyon and get into a private vehicle, it appeared the man was injured. Eventually, the person was confirmed to be at the St. Luke's Magic Valley emergency room. In a statement the sheriff's office said, "Personnel from multiple agencies responded to this incident, taking valued resources from other calls. With a phone call from the injured party, one deputy could have retrieved the chute from the water without tying up other first responders and valuable resources." The sheriff's office recommends people call SIRCOMM 208-735-1911, Twin Falls City dispatch 208-735-4357, or 311 to report an incident.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy