First Horizon CEO Bryan Jordan on TD acquisition: Why now, and what's the impact on customers/employees?

By John Klyce
 2 days ago
MBJ talked to First Horizon president and CEO Bryan Jordan...

actionnews5.com

Memphis-based First Horizon to be acquired by TD Bank Group in $13.4B bid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based First Horizon, formerly known as First Tennessee Bank, will soon be acquired by Toronto-Dominion Bank following a $13.4 billion all-cash deal, according to the Associated Press. This comes as TD Bank Group works to expand in the southeast creating a top 6 bank in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
MySanAntonio

TD Bank bids $13B for First Horizon in southeastern US push

Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying regional bank First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal, its biggest ever, hoping to broaden its footprint in the southeastern U.S. The deal would create one of the top six banks in the U.S., the companies said Monday, with approximately $614 billion in assets and a network of 1,560 locations serving over 10.7 million U.S. customers across 22 states.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

TD Bank Sees The Potential And Strategy Value In First Horizon, And Pays Up To Get It

Toronto-Dominion and First Horizon have agreed to a merger where TD will pay $25/share in cash to First Horizon shareholders. Strategic acquisitions are interesting on multiple levels, not the least of which to me as an analyst and model-builder is how strategic buyers perceive and value target companies. I’ve been bullish on First Horizon (FHN) for some time, even with ongoing execution challenges and risks, but even I was surprised to see the premium that Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (“TD Bank”) was willing to pay for these shares.
BUSINESS
Person
Bryan Jordan
Motley Fool

Why Shares of First Horizon Are Surging Today

TD Bank plans to acquire First Horizon for $13.4 billion in cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

TD to buy First Horizon in a $13.4 billion U.S. expansion

Toronto-Dominion Bank agreed to buy First Horizon for $13.4 billion, putting its massive capital stockpile to use for its largest deal ever and expanding its presence in the U.S. Southeast. The Canadian bank will pay $25 a share in cash for Memphis, Tennessee-based First Horizon, according to a statement Monday....
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Duncan Williams Asset Management Ranked #1 Fastest-Growing RIA In America

MEMPHIS, Tenn., February 2022 - Duncan Williams Asset Management (DWAM) is pleased to announce that we have been ranked the #1 fastest-growing RIA in America according to Financial Advisor Magazine’s 2021 RIA Ranking, which lists the top Registered Investment Advisor firms in the country. For more information about Duncan Williams Asset Management, visit https://www.dwassetmgmt.com. “We are proud to be recognized by Financial Advisor Magazine as part of their 2021 RIA ranking,” said Duncan F. Williams, founder of DWAM. “This ranking highlights our continued growth which is driven by our dedication and ongoing commitment to helping our clients and community reach their financial goals.” "This achievement is driven by our genuinely talented team's hard work, passion, and diligence here at Duncan Williams Asset Management" (DWAM) said David Scully, President and Chief Investment Officer at DWAM. "We are humbled by the faith and trust that the greater Memphis community has placed in us to handle something as important as their investments. It is very satisfying to see our team recognized for their hard work by being named the Fastest Growing RIA in America. We are so proud of this substantial achievement!" This is the fifteenth annual ranking of independent advisory firms produced by Financial Advisors (FA) magazine. FA's RIA Ranking orders firms from largest to smallest, based on AUM reported by firms to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). About Duncan Williams Asset Management Duncan Williams Asset Management, headquartered in Memphis, TN was founded in 2015 and advises approximately $750 million in assets. DWAM provides customized financial planning and comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, families, non-profits, foundations, and institutions. As a fee-only, personal financial advisory firm, DWAM offers financial advice that is tailored to clients’ individual goals, risk tolerance, and lifestyle needs. About Financial Advisor Magazine Reaching 80,000 qualified readers each month, Financial Advisor delivers essential market information and strategies that advisors need to succeed in their increasingly complex environment. FA focuses on sophisticated planning and investment strategies to help advisors better serve their affluent clients, as well as practice management ideas to help advisors build their firms.
MEMPHIS, TN
