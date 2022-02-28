MexicaninMarina

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Taylor Abrams
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 8 days ago
When we tell people that Toma is our favorite spot for quick Mexican in the Marina, the response is usually a blank stare or an attempt to correct our seemingly obvious error. "Oh, you mean Tacko?" No. We don’t mean Tacko. Tacko is the San Francisco version of George R.R. Martin’s...

The Infatuation

Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream

If there were ice cream shops as good as Sweet Alchemy near every college campus, nobody would graduate. This University District spot has some flavors you won’t see everywhere else, like makgeolli (Korean rice wine), smoked chocolate, and Persian rose, plus others with housemade cakes and cookie doughs mixed in. Our favorite is the Jitter Bars, which is overloaded with caramel and homemade espresso shortbread.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Terakawa Ramen

Terakawa, a small, casual spot in Chinatown, happens to have some of the best ramen in the city. The broths are all made in-house, and come filled with things like roast pork belly, mushrooms, and soy egg. There are also bigger dishes like curry platters and donburi rice bowls, as well as a long list of appetizers if for some reason you went to a ramen place but aren’t in the mood for soup.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

AmericaninBeverly Hills

On paper, the concept of Matū is sort of absurd. This dimly-lit spot in Beverly Hills specializes in a five-course prix-fixe menu consisting of various premium Wagyu beef dishes. It's an indulgence of the highest variety, and yet, when we actually dined there, we were taken aback at how toned-down and sensible the whole experience felt. For starters, the prix-fixe menu is $78. Sure, that’s a lot of money and no one should be mistaking Matū for a casual Tuesday night dinner spot, but to be eating five courses of premium meat on S. Beverly Blvd. for under $100 is a good value. Secondly, the food is excellent and coursed out in a way that doesn’t feel like a grotesque meat parade. You’ll sip clear earthy beef broth, sample thinly-sliced pieces of NY strip steak, and finish with a wood-fired ribeye and perfectly-cooked broccolini. Matū is the kind of place where celebrating something feels euphoric—whether it’s a promotion, anniversary, or simply surviving the previous month—without having to constantly check the prices.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

MexicaninDowntown Austin

La Condesa serves light-ish Mexican food that won’t immobilize you. Their plates are small - but the colorful interior and excellent margaritas (they’re some of our favorite in the city) make up for it. It’s a big space that’s great for groups, and for impressing out-of-towners who don’t understand there’s more than one type of salsa. Be sure to make a reservation.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

LA Tofu House

Thanks to a hot tip from Mike Pak who runs the @koreatown Instagram, we recently checked out this new late-night tofu spot on Vermont Blvd., and loved every aspect of our meal. For starters, there’s parking. Secondly, there’s parking. Third—and most importantly—the food was delicious. The menu isn’t much different than other popular tofu spots in the neighborhood (we’re looking at you, BCD), but the quality is higher. There are 10 or so different stews on the menu, ranging from Korean tripe to ham and sausage, but know that each one comes with the same perfectly soft tofu that hits the spot whether you’re on a solo lunch run or it’s 1:30am and you just stumbled out of Go Pocha next door. The hot stone bibimbap with nicely crisp rice on the bottom should also make it on your table.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Bang Shack

The Bang Shack is a restaurant dedicated to a dip, and considering “dip” is one of our favorite food groups, we had to investigate. Bang Shack started out at one of South Florida’s Seven Wonders of the Food World (AKA Yellow Green Farmers Market) and now has a permanent space in Downtown Hollywood next to a late-night kava bar. They specialize in just one thing: bang dip. This combination of shredded chicken, cheese, seasonings, and creaminess is a top secret recipe—but it reminds us of a not-too-spicy and much more flavorful buffalo chicken dip. You can get it with chips or smothering any number of goodies, like nachos, hotdogs, and burritos. But we like to pick up a tub to-go and pretend to be Jabba the Hutt while watching Netflix.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Top Round Roast Beef

You know Top Round as "that place on Wilshire you always drive by." From the outside, it's a kitschy '50s-style roast beef stand that looks as if it's been untouched since Truman was president. But on the inside, it's, well... exactly that. We love how unabashedly average their roast beef sandwiches are (even smothered in cheese), and the way their frozen custard always seems to hit the spot. You order at the window, then find a seat at one of the large red tables where the paint's peeling off.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Michelina Artisan Boulanger

Suggesting a catch-up meal at The Original Farmers Market at The Grove might induce some serious side-eye from your friends. Here’s how to do it right - go before 11am for breakfast when the market is just waking up and the throngs of tourists haven’t left their Santa Monica hotels yet. While there are several good breakfast options here, Michelina Artisan Boulanger stands out. This French bakery/counter is located in the heart of the market, but when you're here it still feels like you’re hanging out at a quiet sidewalk cafe. Order anything that catches your eye from the baked good case (the perfectly moist chocolate almond croissant is a favorite), a few tartines, and the silky Parisienne omelette.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

CaribbeaninEast Austin

Sometimes, a building finds itself in a situation where it’s playing some weird, inanimate version of musical chairs with restaurants rotating in and out every couple of years. In Austin’s case, it’s that corner spot next to Counter Cafe near 6th and Chicon. Over the years we’ve seen it play host to a couple different restaurants, a tiki bar, and, at one point, a really big USPS office. Fortunately for you, there’s still a tiny post office next door, so there’s no need to resort to pigeons, owls, or any other alternative methods of mail transport.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

AmericaninWest Hollywood

Ardor is one of the wildest nights you can have at an LA restaurant right now. It’s technically the ground-floor restaurant at The West Hollywood Edition hotel, but walking into its sprawling dining room feels like you’ve stepped on to some Miami mega-yacht that’s been completely suspended from all time and space. Staff greets you in floor-length white satin sheath gowns, accent lights jut out from tropical plants like you’re walking a knock-off Fenty runway, and everyone else will either be watching TikTok or recording something for TikTok. Ardor takes people-watching to Olympic levels, but in the event you tire from witnessing international gazillionaires be monsters to anyone refilling their water glass, the good news is there’s solid food. Standouts include pillowy milk bread topped with dried tomatoes, shrimp plancha in a creamy scampi sauce, and some of the best onion rings we’ve ever eaten. Ardor isn’t for everyone—or every day— but if you’re in the market for an over-the-top meal where money isn’t a problem, this hotel restaurant is one of the best shows in town.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Electric Burrito

When fries wind up in burritos, it can go one of two ways. Either the fries are drastically soggy and weigh the whole operation down, or they're the perfect golden, crispy additions to your handheld meal. At Electric Burrito on St. Marks, expect the latter. This counter-service spot's California burritos—like what you’d find at a stand in San Diego—use french fries in place of rice, but you can also order their Conga burritos which are just as noteworthy and come with beans, rice, crema, and your choice of protein.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

PeruvianinDowntown LA

From Hollywood to the Arts District, new hotels seem to be opening daily in LA right now—and most of them have some form of a rooftop. If you’re wondering which one you should prioritize, head to Cabra. Located on top of The Hoxton Downtown, the sprawling space has all the requisite rooftop amenities—great skyline views, a semi-rowdy crowd full of questionable hat choices, and a pool that someone’s absolutely going to fall into—but what sets Cabra apart from the pack is the food. Run by the chef from nearby [Girl & The Goat], Cabra’s Peruvian-leaning menu is filled with light, shareable small plates that are great for big groups and won’t fill you up to the point where you can’t go out afterwards. There are definitely some bigger dishes, such as the excellent pork shank with tangerine salad and crispy potatoes, but we recommend sticking mostly to the “Cold Stuff.” Here’s where you’ll find everything from salmon ceviche with pistachio to tuna tiradito topped with passionfruit and jicama.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

SushiinLower East Side

Do we need any more sushi omakase counters in NYC? Don’t answer that. It doesn’t matter. They’ll just keep on opening anyway. Matsunori on the Lower East Side stands out because of its reasonable pricing and casual feel. For $68, you’ll get 12 pieces of high-quality and decently-varied fish, plus an appetizer, a handroll, and homemade mochi for dessert. Fish highlights include soft-then-crunchy needlefish and a crispy piece of eel with a tiny square of melted foie gras on top. Matsunori uses their blowtorches more than we’ve seen at other similar places—but slightly charred yellowtail tastes delicious, so we have no problem with that. Book a date at one of their five nightly seatings, and make sure to stop at September Wine & Spirits nearby for wine or sake. This place is currently BYOB.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Independent Pizzeria

Whenever we want to eat a personal pizza chased with a tallboy, The Indie always hits the spot. Their incredible pies are thin, blistery, and have flawless cheese-to-sauce ratios. It’s also important to note that they make something that very few places (if any) do in Seattle: the clam pie. Their version is salty and creamy, and comes with a lemon wedge that brings it all together. Sure, every pizza here is wonderful, but make you sure you order the clam pie. You can go ahead and cancel that New England vacation afterwards. Note that there are only about two dozen seats, so get there at 5pm when they open, or return the next day at 5pm when they open.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chocobar Cortés

Themed menus based around specific ingredients often read like Iron Chef challenges. But at Chocobar Cortés—a new Mott Haven outpost from a fourth-generation Puerto Rican chocolate company— the chocolate-centric menu feels fun. There’s a club sandwich on chocolate mallorca bread, a grilled cheese with chocolate butter, and even something called a Chocoburger. Grab a chocolate croissant from the adjoining cafe, and be sure to order something from the extensive hot chocolate menu. The Puerto Rican dark hot chocolate (served with cheese) is worth a visit all on its own.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

AmericaninEast Village

Whenever someone mentions biscuits, we immediately think of Post in Alphabet City. (And that's when you know a restaurant has made it.) Most of the brunch menu revolves around the somewhat dense and intensely buttery biscuits—which are sort of like if the Popeyes version got into Harvard. You can get them with things like peppery BBQ pulled pork and avocado, and there are multiple vegan options as well. If you order the chicken sausage white gravy, we suggest getting it on the side, so you can taste what the biscuits are like on their own. Two unexpected highlights are the arugula, avocado, and fennel salad with rice wine vinegar-marinated white beans and the creamy and foamy matcha with ginger. If we lived nearby, that matcha could easily replace our daily cup of coffee.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Whadda Jerk

Whadda Jerk is a Caribbean spot in Wicker Park that started out as a roaming food truck, but now has a permanent location in the neighborhood. The menu is full of tasty fried things like jerk egg rolls, jerk wings, and an absurdly good jerk chimichanga, all of which go very well with one of their rum cocktails. The restaurant has a large front patio, and DJs playing dancehall and reggae. And letting the music wash over you while you relax with a drink and some sweet and spicy jerk chicken is a great way to unwind after a hard day of, well, pretty much anything.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

