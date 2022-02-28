ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama's linebacker room poised to be one of the best in the nation in 2022

By Layne Gerbig
 6 days ago
Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

It’s safe to say that Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr probably should have been invited to the Heisman Trophy festivities in New York this past December, but he will have every opportunity to earn his way there by putting together another solid season for the Crimson Tide in 2022.

Anderson led all of college football in sacks with 17.5 while also recording 31 total tackles for loss.

Anderson, of course, is the most notable starter returning on the Tide defense, but the linebacker room, in general, is going to wind up being a force to be reckoned with come September.

With Henry To’o To’o’s decision to return to school for another season, the Tide has its leading tackler from 2021 back despite the fact that he was projected to be drafted as high as the first round.

To’o To’o led the Crimson Tide in tackles this fall with 112. That included 8.5 tackles for loss, four of which were sacks. He also broke up two passes and forced one fumble in one season with Alabama.

Dallas Turner came into his own after coming in for an injured Drew Sanders early in the 2021 season, and he never relinquished the spot.

Turner saw action in all 15 of the Tide’s games during the 2021 season. In total, Turner recorded 30 tackles, including 10 for a loss with 8.5 sacks. He also had five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Jaylen Moody seemed to be a sure transfer, especially considering the impending return of To’o To’o. However, after reportedly taking a visit to Texas, he ultimately decided that his home would remain in Tuscaloosa just a mere week after announcing his decision to test the transfer waters.

Moody is a key reserve for the Tide’s LB corp. He totaled 11 tackles and snagged an interception while twice receiving accolades from the Alabama coaching staff for outstanding play on special teams.

While losing Christian Harris and Christopher Allen will certainly hurt, Saban and co. recruited some studs to form in and will also rely on returning players to fill the gaps left by their absence.

Jeremiah Alexander and Jihaad Campbell are two fine examples of incoming freshman who will make a difference as linebackers from their EDGE position. Both were rated as consensus five-star prospects and both enrolled early at the Capstone.

A more traditional linebacker prospect in four-star Shawn Murphy also enrolled early at UA and will look to develop his game to make an impact down the line.

All said, Alabama’s linebacker room is looking to be one of the best in the nation. Despite some transfers from Drew Sanders and Shane Lee, the Tide has plenty of weapons to circumvent the departures.

Alabama will look to avenge their loss at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 CFP Championship game during the 2022 season. It should prove to be an outstanding campaign for the defending SEC champions.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Crimson Tide.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

