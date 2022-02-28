ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Stephen Smith describes the work of Caroline Critchfield

By Staff video by Josiah Cork
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Smith discusses the impactful work of Caroline Critchfield,...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

State of the Union: 5 key takeaways from Biden’s speech

(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Over the course of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Abbott, O'Rourke to face off in Texas governor's race, NBC News projects

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O'Rourke this fall in his bid for a third term in November after the two won their respective primaries, NBC News projects. Abbott, a Republican, faced several challengers on his right but was able to easily secure the nomination, thanks in part to the support of former President Donald Trump. O'Rourke, a former presidential candidate who lost a close Senate race in 2018, easily won his primary.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
CBS News

Russian oligarchs moving yachts as U.S. tracks down assets

Yachts owned by Russian billionaires are on the move as the U.S. and its allies seek to hunt down the assets of Russia's wealthiest in direct response to the invasion of Ukraine. The wealthiest Russian money – including Russian President Vladimir Putin's — has pushed to sea. Data...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Lgbtq
The Hill

Judge halts Texas efforts to probe gender-affirming care for trans children

A Texas judge on Wednesday halted the Abbot administration's efforts to investigate parents who allow their transgender children receive gender-affirming care. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) last month to begin investigating cases of gender-affirming care of possible child abuse. The American...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy