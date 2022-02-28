ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifetime Stages 'Sweet Magnolias' Reunion, Leans Into Married Co-Stars for First Holiday 2022 Movies

By Emily Longeretta
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime is getting an early grip on 2022 holiday movies. The network announced three new movies on Monday to kick off their festive programming. “A New Orleans Noel” comes from executive producer Whoopi Goldberg and follows Grace Hill (Keshia Knight Pulliam) who finds herself working alongside her polar opposite, Anthony (Pulliam’s...

UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
purewow.com

Not One, But Two ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Stars Were Previously on ‘Reba’

There’s a bizarre connection between two Sweet Magnolias stars: JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie) and Brandon Quinn (Ronnie). Both actors star in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, but the popular show isn’t the first time they’ve worked together. In fact, they previously shared the screen on Reba back in 2005. Just let that sink in.
TV & VIDEOS
The Press

Lifetime Announces ‘A New Orleans Noel’ & More Holiday 2022 Movie Titles

Lifetime is already getting in the holiday spirit as the network unveils plans for three new movies timed to the Christmas season. On the docket this 2022 is the film A New Orleans Noel starring Patti LaBelle, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid, and Brad James. Meanwhile, Sweet Magnolia‘s trio of Brooke Elliott, Brandon Quinn, and Danny Pintauro join forces for A Country Christmas Harmony. And Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, and Courtney Lopez will collaborate on a yet-to-be-titled dance-centric movie.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Arrow star's Elvis movie with Tom Hanks

Elvis has shared its first trailer ahead of release this summer. The King is portrayed here by Austin Butler of Arrow fame, while two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks brings the icon's enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker to life with the help of substantial prosthetics. We also see Priscilla Presley portrayed by The Society's Olivia DeJonge.
MOVIES
Deadline

Lifetime Greenlights Holiday Movies From Whoopi Goldberg, Mario Lopez, Brooke Elliott; Patti LaBelle, Keshia Knight Pulliam Among Cast

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime is already in the Christmas spirit, announcing three new movies for its annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate. Patti LaBelle and Keshia Knight Pulliam (Married at First Sight: Afterparty) will star in New Orleans Noel, which also features Tim Reid and Brad James, Pulliam’s real-life husband. Pulliam also executive produces alongside Whoopi Goldberg (Caught In His Web). Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer will star in and executive produce the dance-centric pic, Untitled Mario Lopez/Jana Kramer Holiday Movie (wt), which also stars comedian Cheri Oteri and Lopez’s wife, Courtney Lopez; and Drop...
MOVIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ned Eisenberg Dies: Actor On ‘Law & Order: SVU’, Broadway And In Clint Eastwood Films Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a prolific stage, television and film character actor perhaps most widely recognized for his long-running recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died of cancer Feb. 27 at his home in New York. He was 65. His death was announced by his agents at Nicolosi & Co. speaking on behalf of his wife, the actress Patricia Dunnock, and family. In a statement, Dunnock said “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

10 TV Shows That Were Almost Immediately Canceled

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. There have still been some extreme cases of a show getting canceled quickly, or pulled from the airwaves and moved to another venue.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TVLine

TVLine Items: Martin Reunion Special, All American Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another classic sitcom is getting the reunion treatment: BET+ will host a Martin 30th anniversary special with stars Martin Lawrence (aka Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole), plus surprise guest appearances. (Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, passed away in 2016.) The program, hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, will feature “interviews with the cast, original directors, special musical performances, and behind the scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show that shaped a generation.” The special is slated to debut later this year. Martin aired...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Inside Legendary Actor Harrison Ford's Sweet Relationship With Current Wife Calista Flockhart

Actor Harrison Ford has been working in the entertainment industry since 1964 when he began picking up uncredited bit parts and slowly moved into leading man roles. During his time in Hollywood, Harrison has been known for his rogueish, action hero characters, but what about his softer side? Harrison has also been married three times in his life, most recently to fellow actress Calista Flockhart.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Is Now HBO’s Second-Most Watched Show Behind Only ‘Game of Thrones’

Click here to read the full article. Bend the knee: “Euphoria” is now HBO’s second-most watched show since 2004 behind only “Game of Thrones,” per the pay TV channel. The Zendaya-led drama hit yet another series high with its Season 2 finale episode Sunday, drawing 6.6 million viewers. According to HBO, “Euphoria” Season 2 episodes are now averaging 16.3 million viewers, the best performance for any season of an HBO series over the past 18 years, other than “Game of Thrones.” To date, the Season 2 premiere’s viewership is approaching 19 million viewers in the U.S. “Euphoria” was once again the top...
TV SERIES

