Mississippi State's men's basketball team will look to pull off a huge upset and celebrate its seniors against the No. 5 Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 SEC) are likely out of the running for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but a win over the talented Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) would boost confidence in the program heading into the SEC Tournament. Despite being SEC West rivals, this is the first time that the two teams will meet this season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO