‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Head Writer Chelsea Devantez Signs Multi-Year Overall Deal at 20th Television

By Jennifer Maas
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Celebrity Book Club” podcast host and Apple’s “The Problem With Jon Stewart” head writer Chelsea Devantez has signed a multi-year overall deal at Disney’s 20th Television. Under the pact, Devantez will write and produce her own comedy projects for the studio, as well as...

www.middletownpress.com

Apple Insider

Apple TV+ Jon Stewart show loses head writer to Disney

Apple TV+ show "The Problem with Jon Stewart" is to lose Chelsea Devantez, its head writer, who will now work exclusively for Disney's 20th Television division. "The Problem with Jon Stewart" is clearly retaining its star and is also keeping its showrunner, Brinda Adhikari, but it has lost its head writer.
