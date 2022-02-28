ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Video: Three Pokémon Games In One Year? Game Freak, Slow Down

By Kate Gray
Nintendo Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like only yesterday that Pokémon Legends: Arceus came out. And although it wasn't yesterday, it was only... one month ago. That's basically no time at all in the world of video games, and we've just received word that the next Pokémon game is not only in the works —...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers May Soon Get One of These Three Games for Free

March's "free" PlayStation Plus games are set to release on March 1, the first Tuesday of the month. Right now, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 don't know what free games they are getting courtesy of the subscription service next month. This may change this coming week, but until then, all PlayStation Plus subscribers have is speculation. That said, at least one of next month's free games may be hiding in plain sight. There are three games releasing on March 1, 2022, which has led to speculation that one of these three games is going to be offered for free through the subscription service. Why do PS Plus subscribers think this? Because the subscription service has a history of doing this.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Freak#Console Games#Game Console#Video Game#Bdsp
SVG

The Real Reason Cherrim Got Nerfed In Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Players have had a blast exploring the vast open world of "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" and compiling the first Pokédex since the title released on Jan. 28 — but a lot of that good will quickly disappears when players are forced to rely on random outcomes underscored by buggy Pokémon. In a lot of ways, it has never been easier to spot and catch Pokémon in "Pokémon Legends: Arceus," but there are at least a couple of pocket monsters that don't want to behave the way they ought to.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SVG

The One Thing Pokemon Legends: Arceus Fans Can't Agree On

"Pokémon Legends: Arceus" may be the hit Nintendo was hoping the title would be, but some fans think the game is still divisive. Releasing only about two weeks ago, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" has received no shortage of positive reception from critics, but some players feel like "Pokémon" games are still years behind other franchises.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Video games are beating Hollywood at its own game

After 15 years of false starts, Uncharted has finally come to the big screen. A film adaptation starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake is in theaters now, kicking off PlayStation’s expanded media strategy. It has everything you’d expect from a big-budget blockbuster: Bankable stars, flashy set pieces, and some comical product placement.
VIDEO GAMES
The New Yorker

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and the Allure of Open-World Video Games

One of the more famous scenes in recent video-game history can be found at the beginning of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, from 2017. The player’s avatar, Link, starts on a plateau high above the land of Hyrule. It’s a test zone in which to familiarize oneself with the mechanics of the game. But a paraglider tool, obtained at the end of the introduction, makes it possible to leave the plateau behind and enter the rest of the environment. After exiting a cavern, Link stands at the lip of a cliff, and the camera pans out to survey the vast landscape, a patchwork of forests, rolling hills, seas of fog, and darkened mountains. Like Simba in “The Lion King,” the player gets the sense that everything the light touches is her kingdom, a sprawling natural world explorable from end to end.
VIDEO GAMES
WDSU

Extremely rare video games found after 27 years in storage

A video game store owner is helping to sort through a collection of rare games. He tells sister station KETV the selection may be worth millions. A YouTube video posted by Gameroom gives just a little preview of a collection video game lovers only dream about. “Hundreds, potentially over 1,000,”...
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

The 22 most anticipated video games coming out this year

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. We've collected a list of the most anticipated new video games of 2022. That includes Elden Ring, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Gran Turismo 7, Starfield, and more. Games are ordered by release date, and we'll keep updating this...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring becomes one of the highest-rated video games of all time

Reviews for Elden Ring began dropping Wednesday morning, and word on the street is that it’s pretty good — or an all-time great, depending on who you ask. Over on reviews aggregate Metacritic’s highest-rated video games of all time list, Elden Ring is currently ranked 15 with a 97 Metascore, sitting comfortably between legendary titles like Breath of the Wild and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3. That’s after accumulating around 45 critical scores on the PS5 version too!
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 7 worst Pokémon games of all time

Despite the impressive pedigree Pokémon has garnered over the years, it should come as no surprise that a franchise of this scale naturally includes its fair share of stinkers. Sure, titles like Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver — the best Pokémon games — are widely revered as top-tier RPGs.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

6 things we need in the next Pokémon game

As someone who was good and ready to hang up my trainer hat after the disappointing experience that was Pokémon Sword and Shield (S&S), I’m absolutely stunned to say that Pokémon Legends: Arceus not only brought me back from the brink of franchise fatigue, but actually has me excited for the next entry Game Freak has in store.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy