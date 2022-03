STILLWATER — Chelsea Alexander scans the stands for her brother before the start of every game. She waves one hand, then both hands. “To make sure he sees me,” she says. For as long as the Oklahoma State outfielder has played softball, her youngest brother, Caden, has been there. The 12-year-old has Down syndrome, and being at Chelsea’s games has always been among his favorite activities. Alexander believes it is one of the things that enriches Caden’s life.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 22 MINUTES AGO